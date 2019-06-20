Alex Shutdown Movement opens case against Herman Mashaba
The movement's Sandile Mavundla says they want Mashaba and the City of Joburg to be challenged in court.
JOHANNESBURG – The Alexandra Total Shutdown Movement has opened a case against Mayor Herman Mashaba for contravening a court order regarding structures illegally erected along the Jukskei River.
Earlier this month, the Red Ants demolished more than 80 structures in the township as per an eviction order.
But days later, Mashaba promised to rebuild the structures in the same location.
The movement's Sandile Mavundla said they wanted Mashaba and the City of Johannesburg to be challenged in court.
“If the Mayor is going to rebuild illegal structures on a place where it’s a flatline, he’s violating the existing court order that was obtained by the City of Johannesburg. So, we’re waiting for an investigating officer to be assigned.”
Residents of Alexandra have warned that they would embark on rolling mass action should the City of Joburg refuse to listen to their demands.
Residents marched to the city’s offices in Sandton on Wednesday over Mashaba's promise that the city would rebuild the houses.
WATCH: 'Can we save the dignity of a black child?': Alex residents march to Sandton
The residents have appealed to the city to prioritise the provision of resources in their area rather than rebuild demolished houses.
They claimed people whose structures were destroyed, were not from Alex and are foreign nationals.
“This is our township; we must all stand up and fight for real change because if we don’t, our children will suffer the consequences. Mashaba knows the issues of Alex and even went to an extent of saying after the demolitions of those illegal structures, so arrogantly, he’s going to build them houses.”
Residents were not impressed that Mashaba was again unavailable to accept their memorandum.
Mavundla said: “It’s pronounced that he’s not the mayor of Alex, the law must take its course [against him].”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
