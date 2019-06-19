Zimbabwe’s woes worsen amid load shedding, low water levels

Zimbabwe’s hydro-power generation has been depressed due to falling water levels at Lake Kariba, while breakdowns at the Hwange Thermal power station have added to the crisis.

HARARE - Zimbabwe’s power woes worsen as water levels continued to dip in the main Kariba hydro dam.

Last week, the country implemented stage two load shedding, which has seen some areas going for up to 16 hours a day without power.

Candles were also in short supply in some supermarkets.

At a post-Cabinet briefing on Tuesday, Energy Minister Fortune Chasi said locals owed the state power company more than a billion dollars in unpaid bills.

Zimbabwe’s hydro-power generation has been depressed due to falling water levels at Lake Kariba, while breakdowns at the Hwange Thermal power station have added to the crisis.

To make things worse, the Zambezi River Authority said levels at Lake Kariba were down to just 29%, raising the very real prospect of the station shutting down within weeks.