Why homeless people can't 'just go home'

What makes it so difficult for people to go back home? In this episode, we’ll look at the psychological toll on people who consider returning to safety after being homeless.

Lethuba Sekhuthu (26) has been living on the streets for four years after moving from Ga-Rankuwa to Johannesburg for better opportunities. He sells at crossroads to help support his single mother who is a domestic worker. Picture: Kayleen Morgan
Lethuba Sekhuthu (26) has been living on the streets for four years after moving from Ga-Rankuwa to Johannesburg for better opportunities. He sells at crossroads to help support his single mother who is a domestic worker. Picture: Kayleen Morgan
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Homeless people aren’t just poor people with no home. They have feelings and dreams of a better life. But these possibilities aren’t always obvious to them. With this podcast, we hope to share a different side of their lives.

In our previous episode, we spoke to five homeless people from Gauteng, who explained why they ended up living on the streets.

Some struggled to find employment, despite them being equipped with higher education qualifications. Others found being homeless to be a better alternative to their living conditions at home.

But what makes it so difficult for people to go back home? In this episode, we’ll look at the psychological toll on people who consider returning to safety.

Eyewitness News spoke to clinical psychologist Teboho Monyamane, who helped us understand how homelessness can have devastating effects on one's development and how this leads to trauma.

Let's have a listen.

EPISODE 3:

EPISODE 2:

EPISODE 1:

