WC anti-gang unit showing some cracks amid soaring murders
Unit commander Andre Lincoln is steamrolling ahead with investigations into three of his senior members who went ahead with crime operation without his knowledge.
CAPE TOWN – While gang murders in the Western Cape are soaring, the province's Anti-Gang Unit has been showing cracks.
As gangsters fight over drug turf, some members in police's Anti-Gang Unit were fighting a turf war of their own.
In a letter to provincial commissioner Khombinkosi Jula, Lincoln has requested the immediate removal of three officers - two colonels and a brigadier from the group.
The three officers sanctioned the failed operation in Samora Machel in which six fellow officers were wounded in a shoot-out.
Lincoln said there has been a breakdown in trust between himself and the trio.
Apart from that, there were reports of several high-ranking officers who were unhappy with the promotion of colleagues seen as close to Jula.
Jula who, is originally from KwaZulu-Natal, has reportedly moved several of his allies to the Western Cape.
Last year, major-general Jeremy Veary was sidelined from a top job, but he fought his demotion and Jula was forced to reinstate him.
