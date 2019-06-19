V&A Waterfront to review CCTV footage of Van Damme, white family incident

Phumzile Van Damme has admitted on social media to punching a young man, saying she was defending herself after he threatened violence.

CAPE TOWN - Management at the V&A Waterfront said they would review CCTV footage to establish exactly what happened during an alleged incident of racism involving Democratic Alliance Member of Parliament Phumzile van Damme and a white family.

She said the incident happened after a woman threatened her while she was standing in a queue.

“And then her son came and said ‘f#tsek’ in my face, I asked him what gives him the right to say that and he said because I’m black.”

V&A Waterfront's Donald Kau said they were investigating the matter.

“We are aware of the incident. We have contacted Van Damme to get her account of the incident and we will also be looking at the actions of the security manager on the scene and that of the family individuals that were involved.”

