V&A Waterfront to review CCTV footage of Van Damme, white family incident
Phumzile Van Damme has admitted on social media to punching a young man, saying she was defending herself after he threatened violence.
CAPE TOWN - Management at the V&A Waterfront said they would review CCTV footage to establish exactly what happened during an alleged incident of racism involving Democratic Alliance Member of Parliament Phumzile van Damme and a white family.
Van Damme has admitted on social media to punching a young man, saying she was defending herself after he threatened violence.
She said the incident happened after a woman threatened her while she was standing in a queue.
“And then her son came and said ‘f#tsek’ in my face, I asked him what gives him the right to say that and he said because I’m black.”
V&A Waterfront's Donald Kau said they were investigating the matter.
“We are aware of the incident. We have contacted Van Damme to get her account of the incident and we will also be looking at the actions of the security manager on the scene and that of the family individuals that were involved.”
WATCH: DA’s Phumzile van Damme punches alleged racist at V&A Waterfront
Popular in Local
-
Joburg residents urged to stock up water before Monday
-
DA’s Phumzile Van Damme punches alleged racist at V&A Waterfront
-
Alexandra residents block some roads, burn tyres
-
Powerball Results: Tuesday, 18 June 2019
-
Ramaphosa to announce further plans to aid struggling Eskom
-
Author Jacques Pauw to oppose R35 million lawsuit by Arthur Fraser
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.