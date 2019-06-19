View all in Latest
UN chief should launch probe over Khashoggi murder - rights expert

Independent rights expert said Antonio Guterres should launch an international criminal investigation into the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi last October.

FILE: Journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a contributor to 'The Washington Post', who vanished on 2 October 2018 during a visit to the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Picture: AFP
FILE: Journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a contributor to 'The Washington Post', who vanished on 2 October 2018 during a visit to the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Picture: AFP
UNITED NATIONS – United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres should launch an international criminal investigation into the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi last October, an independent rights expert said Wednesday.

In a fresh report on the killing, UN special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions Agnes Callamard urged Guterres to "initiate a follow-up criminal investigation into the killing of Mr. Khashoggi to build-up strong files on each of the alleged perpetrators and identify mechanisms for formal accountability, such as an ad hoc or hybrid tribunal."

