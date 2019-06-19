Manuel’s lawyer confident EFF’s application will fail
Two months ago, the party accused Manuel of corruption and nepotism in a statement against his involvement in the appointment of the new Sars commissioner.
JOHANNESBURG – Former Finance Minister Trevor Manuel’s lawyer Dario Milo said they were confident the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) would not succeed in its application to the Supreme Court of Appeal.
The EFF’s application for leave to appeal an earlier ruling that ordered it to retract defamatory statements against Manuel and pay him R500,000 was dismissed by the High Court in Johannesburg on Tuesday.
Two months ago, the party accused Manuel of corruption and nepotism in a statement against his involvement in the appointment of the new Sars commissioner.
Judge Elias Matojane found in his that the EFF’s grounds of appeal lacked the prospects of success.
He added that the party had insisted on advancing its public interest defence even when it knew the statements against Manuel were false.
However, the EFF was confident that the Supreme Court of Appeal would find in its favour, while Milo disagreed.
Matojane also said the EFF’s refusal to apologise to Manuel as ordered by an earlier court was out of spite.
Popular in Local
-
DA’s Phumzile Van Damme punches alleged racist at V&A Waterfront
-
Powerball Results: Tuesday, 18 June 2019
-
Mkhwebane ready to take Pillay and Van Loggerenberg head-on
-
Joburg residents urged to stock up water before Monday
-
Court finds no legal basis for Trillian's R600m payment from Eskom
-
Alexandra residents block some roads, burn tyres
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.