Tom Thabane’s ABC faction denies burglary claims

JOHANNESBURG – The faction of Lesotho Prime Minister Tom Thabane’s party All Basotho Convention (ABC), who support him, have denied that they sent armed men to break into the party office on Tuesday.

This after the faction that wanted Thabane out alleged that he and his faction had sent the guards wearing balaclavas to intimidate them.

On Monday, Thabane announced that he had fired five members of his national executive and the deputy secretary-general Nkaku Kabi who remaines in charge said he too was surprised by what happened.

First, the new NEC that was endorsed by the courts last week couldn’t wait for the keys from the old NEC and it allegedly changed the locks over the weekend; by Monday, Thabane had expelled them.

And on Tuesday that NEC alleged that armed retired soldiers wearing balaclavas were sent to break-in but Kabi denied this.

“There wouldn’t be a reason for me to break in, I wouldn’t stoop to that level.”

Kabi said he was hopeful the party would reunite but believed the leader’s powers to expel members should be reviewed.

“That we should work on the Constitution and see where we should amend because as it stands, it gives the leader absolute power and no one has challenged it; an endless list of members were kicked out using the same clause.”

And it remained to be seen what the latest events meant for the party that was founded in 2006 and the coalition government of four parties led by the ABC.

