Tom Thabane’s ABC faction denies burglary claims
The faction that wanted Thabane out alleged that he and his faction had sent the guards wearing balaclavas to intimidate them.
JOHANNESBURG – The faction of Lesotho Prime Minister Tom Thabane’s party All Basotho Convention (ABC), who support him, have denied that they sent armed men to break into the party office on Tuesday.
This after the faction that wanted Thabane out alleged that he and his faction had sent the guards wearing balaclavas to intimidate them.
On Monday, Thabane announced that he had fired five members of his national executive and the deputy secretary-general Nkaku Kabi who remaines in charge said he too was surprised by what happened.
First, the new NEC that was endorsed by the courts last week couldn’t wait for the keys from the old NEC and it allegedly changed the locks over the weekend; by Monday, Thabane had expelled them.
And on Tuesday that NEC alleged that armed retired soldiers wearing balaclavas were sent to break-in but Kabi denied this.
“There wouldn’t be a reason for me to break in, I wouldn’t stoop to that level.”
Kabi said he was hopeful the party would reunite but believed the leader’s powers to expel members should be reviewed.
“That we should work on the Constitution and see where we should amend because as it stands, it gives the leader absolute power and no one has challenged it; an endless list of members were kicked out using the same clause.”
And it remained to be seen what the latest events meant for the party that was founded in 2006 and the coalition government of four parties led by the ABC.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Africa
-
Zimbabwe’s woes worsen amid load shedding, low water levels
-
Suspected rhino poachers die in Zim after car overturns amid chase
-
Zimbabwe inflation nears 100%
-
SANDF can’t confirm casualties on Mozambique side after shooting
-
Prisons under siege as Zimbabwe's economic woes persist
-
Chaos as 5 NEC members of Lesotho's ABC expelled
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.