Study: SABC newsrooms performed well despite troubles

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 0°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • -1°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
Go

Study: SABC newsrooms performed well despite troubles

SABC staffers have been threatened with retrenchments as the organisation tries to avert a disaster in the face of a budget deficit amounting to billions of rand.

FILE: SABC offices in Auckland Park, Johannesburg. Picture: EWN
FILE: SABC offices in Auckland Park, Johannesburg. Picture: EWN
39 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - A study into the state of South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) newsrooms has found that despite the corporate capture that took place at the SABC, the public broadcaster’s news division has continued to perform well and is even growing in some mediums.

SABC staffers have been threatened with retrenchments as the organisation tries to avert a disaster in the face of a budget deficit amounting to billions of rand.

Some of the positive indicators recorded in the report show that while journalists work under tough conditions, reporters at the SABC appear to have weathered the storm in 2018.

The state of the public broadcaster was so precarious at the time that there was a point when its management announced it wouldn’t be able to pay salaries amid resignations by its board members.

However, the report notes that SABC news continued to provide hundreds of hours of fresh news and current affairs content in all 11 languages and on multiple platforms.

More recently, the public broadcaster dismissed its COO Chris Maroleng, after he was found guilty of three charges related to gross negligence and breaching his fiduciary duties as a director.

Meanwhile, another executive was placed on suspension earlier this year.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA