South Africa struggle against New Zealand attack at World Cup

After a soggy outfield delayed the start at Edgbaston and reduced the match to 49 overs per side, Black Caps captain Kane Williamson won the toss and chose to field, hoping to take advantage of bowler-friendly conditions.

BIRMINGHAM - South Africa found runs hard to come by against disciplined New Zealand bowling on Wednesday as they desperately sought a victory to keep their World Cup hopes alive.

He was rewarded in just the second over when Trent Boult demolished Quinton de Kock's stumps, sending him back for just five.

Hashim Amla and skipper Faf du Plessis played some fluent shots as the Proteas recovered to reach 59-1 in the 14th over.

But Lockie Ferguson then produced a yorker to bowl Du Plessis for 23 immediately after a testing bouncer.

Amla and Aiden Markram rebuilt the innings, putting on 52 for the third wicket before veteran opener Amla was bowled by left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner for 55 off 83 balls.

During his innings, Amla became the fourth South African player to reach 8,000 runs in one-day internationals.

He is the second-fastest player (176 innings) from any side to reach the milestone after India's Virat Kohli (175 innings).

Markram was caught by Colin Munro off Colin de Grandhomme for 38 and South Africa had reached 166-4 at the end of the 39th over, with the Proteas in dire need of increasing their run-rate if they were to set New Zealand a challenging total.

South Africa, who brought in fast bowler Lungi Ngidi for Beuran Hendricks, must win this match if they are to stand a realistic chance of reaching the semi-finals after finally recording their first victory of the tournament, against minnows Afghanistan.

Despite that nine-wicket win, Du Plessis's side are still languishing in eighth spot in the 10-team table after five games, with the top four qualifying for next month's semis.

After Wednesday's game, they will face Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Australia.

New Zealand are flying high and a fourth win would lift the 2015 finalists to the top of the table ahead of matches against West Indies, Pakistan, Australia and hosts England.

Wet weather has caused major disruption at the World Cup, with four no results in which teams shared a point each.