Sona 2019: These roads will be affected

A list of road closures has been released for the public's attention for the second edition of the State of the Nation Address (SONA) 2019.

JOHANNESBURG - Parliament has been gearing up for the second edition of the State of the Nation Address (Sona) 2019.

President Cyril Ramaphosa would on Thursday deliver his second address in one year after the general elections declared the African National Congress victorious and he was re-appointed as the president.

A list of road closures has been released for the public's attention.

ROADS TO BE CLOSED FROM 17:00 – 23:59

• Buitenkant Street: between Roeland and Strand Street

• Roeland Street: between Plein and Buitenkant Street

• Plein Street: between Roeland and Longmarket Street

• St John’s street: between Vrede and Roeland Street

• Hope Street between Roeland and Glynn Street

• Commercial Street: between Buitenkant and Plein Street

• Bureau Street: between Adderley and Parliament Streets

• Spin / Mostert Street: between Corporation and Parliament Street

• Parliament Street: from the gates of Parliament to Longmarket Street

• Lower Buitenkant Street: between Strand and Darling Street

PARKING RESTRICTIONS APPLY TO THE FOLLOWING AREAS FROM 23:59 ON WEDNESDAY, 19 JUNE TO 23:45 ON THURSDAY, 20 JUNE 2019:

• Klipper Road: between Main Road and M3

• M3: between Princess Ann and Philip Kgosana Drive(De Waal Drive)

• Princess Anne Avenue, Newlands

• Church Square, corner of Spin and Parliament Street

• Roeland Street: between Plein and Brandweer Street

• Plein Street: between Roeland and Long Market Street

• Spin Street: between Parliament and Plein Street

• Parliament Street: between Longmarket and Bureau Street

• Hatfield and St John’s Streets: between Roeland and Orange Street

• Adderley Street: between Wale Street and Longmarket Street

• St Mary’s Cathedral Parking Area: between Bouquet and Roeland Street

• Gallery Lane

• Queen Victoria Street

• Commercial Street between Buitenkant and Plein Street

• Barrack Street between Buitenkant and Plein Street

• Albertus Street between Buitenkant and Corporation Street

• Caledon Street between Buitenkant and Corporation Street

• Mostert Street between Buitenkant and Plein Street

• Longmarket Street between Buitenkant and St Georges Mall

• Wale Street up to Queen Victoria Street

• Hope Street from Roeland to Wesley Street

• Longmarket to Barrack Street

• Darling Street between Corporation and Buitenkant Street

• Corporation between Longmarket and Barrack Street

• Glynn and Wesley Street between Hope Street and Buitenkant Street

• Buitenkant Street between Glynn and Wesley Street

• Avenue Street and Paddock Street

• Church Street from St Georges Mall to Adderley Street

• Long market Street from St George Mall to Adderley Street

• Shortmarket and St Georges Mall

TEMPORARY ROAD CLOSURES ON 20 JUNE 2019 FROM 06h00 TO 23h45:

• Church Square

• Roeland Street: between Plein and Buitenkant Street

• Closure of Company Gardens

• Government Avenue from Orange Street to Wale Street

• Plein Street from Longmarket Street to Roeland Street

• St Johns Street from Roeland Street to Vrede Street.

• Gallery Lane

• Bouquet Street

• Hope Street between Roeland and Glynn Street

• Wesley Street between Buitenkant and Hope Street

• Glynn Street between Buitenkant and Hope Street.

• Wale Street: between Queen Victoria and Adderley Street

• Bureau Street: between Adderley and Parliament Street

• Spin Street and Mostert Street between Corporation and Parliament Street

• Parliament Street from the gates of Parliament to Longmarket Street

Road closure: 17h00 to 20h00 on 20 June 2019:

• Buitenkant Street between Roeland and Strand Street

Road closure: 17:45 to 19:30 on 20 June 2019:

• Klipper Road, Newlands: from Main Road (M4) to Newlands Avenue

• Princess Anne Avenue, Newlands: from Newlands Avenue to Union Avenue

• Newlands Avenue, Newlands: from Dean Street to Princess Anne Avenue

• Dean Street, Newlands, westbound: from Main Road (M4) to Newlands

Avenue

• M3, Union Avenue, Rhodes Drive, Philip Kgosana Drive (De Waal Drive),

Roeland Street, City-bound carriageway: from Newlands Avenue to city centre

• Woolsack Drive, Rondebosch, westbound: between Main Road (M4) and

Rhodes Drive (M3)

• Anzio Road, Observatory: from Main Road (M4) to Philip Kgosana Drive (De

Waal Drive) (M3)

• N2, Settlers Way City-bound carriageway: from Main Road (M4) to city centre

Road closure: 18:00 to 19:30 on 20 June 2019:

• Roeland Street, between Buitenkant and Brandweer Street