SANDF can’t confirm casualties on Mozambique side after shooting

JOHANNESBURG – The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) said while it could confirm that no South African soldiers were injured during the shooting incident with Mozambican border police, they could not say the same for their counterparts.

SANDF soldiers were conducting routine patrols as part of border protection when the shooting occurred on Sunday in Ndumo, along the South Africa-Mozambique border.

SANDF spokesperson Brigadier General Mafi Mgobozi said a high-level delegation has been sent to Mozambique to discuss the shooting with the army of the neighbouring country.

This followed the findings of an investigation team that was sent to Ndumo on Tuesday to probe the incident.

While Mgobozi would not reveal why the senior army officials needed to go to Mozambique to discuss the shooting, he did not deny that there were casualties during the incident.

“No one was injured on the South African side. But on the Mozambican side, it’s difficult for me to confirm that. They’re the ones to confirm if there are any deaths.”

An initial statement by the SANDF said a board of inquiry would be established to determine the causes of the incident.

