SA's WC hopes in bowlers hands after sub-par score

Hashim Amla also registered a milestone, scoring a pedestrian 55 off 83 and became the fourth South African to register 8,000 ODI runs after Jacques Kallis, Herschelle Gibbs and AB de Villiers before him.

BIRMINGHAM - Rassie van der Dussen’s 67 not out off 64 balls carried South Africa to 241/6 in their 49 overs against New Zealand in Birmingham.

But the Proteas bowlers will know that they have immense job on their hands, as their batters have given them a sub-standard total to defend.

The innings got off to a poor start after a delay due to a damp outfield when Trent Boult (1/63 from 10 oveers) uprooted Quinton de Kock’s leg stump in the second over with a gorgeous swinging yorker.

That brought Faf du Plessis (23 off 35) to the crease and together with Amla put on 50 for the second wicket before Lockie Ferguson (3/59 from 10 overs) hurled down an unplayable yorker that knocked over the South African skipper.

From there, Amla spluttered along with Aiden Markram (38 off 55) for company but never looked like playing a game changing innings.

Both batsmen were dismissed within five overs of each other - Amla playing down the wrong line to Mitchell Santer (1/45 from 9 overs), Markram spooning a catch to deep square leg off Colin de Grandhomme (1/33 from 10 overs).

Van der Dussen and David Miller (36 off 37) were patient at first, choosing to rotate the strike and score their runs in singles. After they brought up their 50 run partnership for the fifth wicket they began to open up.

Just as Miller got going he got out, caught at third man cutting Ferguson in the 45th over with the score on 208/5. Andile Phehlukwayo couldn’t find the middle of his bat in five balls faced and was caught at mid-off for a disappointing duck after mistiming a Ferguson full toss.

Chris Morris contributed 6 not out off 7 balls at the end but mostly played and missed while van der Dussen hit 10 off the last two balls from Ferguson to give some semblance of dependability to the score.

South Africa will feel they’ve left 25 runs out on the park. If they are to stay alive in the competition with a win here today, at least one of their bowlers will have to put in a world class performance.