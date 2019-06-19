SA consumer inflation quickens to 4.5% in May

Core inflation - which excludes the prices of food, non-alcoholic beverages, petrol and energy - was at 4.1% year on year versus a 4.1% increase in April.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s headline consumer inflation inched higher to 4.5% year on year in May from 4.4% in April, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Wednesday.

On a month-on-month basis prices rose 0.3% from a 0.6% increase previously.

Core inflation - which excludes the prices of food, non-alcoholic beverages, petrol and energy - was at 4.1% year on year versus a 4.1% increase in April, and was at 0.0% month on month compared to 0.3% increase last month.