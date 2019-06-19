View all in Latest
S. Africans come together to buy electricity for single SA mom

Her tweet was shared more than 6,000 times and resulted in many generous donations from other South Africans.

Thabisa Xhelithole received close to 4,000 units. Picture: @Moms_of_LiLith/Twitter
Thabisa Xhelithole received close to 4,000 units. Picture: @Moms_of_LiLith/Twitter
53 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – A single South African mother got more than she hoped for on Sunday, when she asked for R10 prepaid electricity voucher on Twitter and received more than 3,000 units from other South Africans.

Thabisa Xhelithole took to social media to ask for help and added her meter number. Her tweet was shared more than 6,000 times and resulted in many generous donations from other South Africans.

She was also interviewed on national TV and became emotional as she shared that people as far as Canada sent donations.

Xhelithole said she worked six days a week in the retail industry but hoped to find a new job soon.

