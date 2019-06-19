S. Africans come together to buy electricity for single SA mom

Her tweet was shared more than 6,000 times and resulted in many generous donations from other South Africans.

CAPE TOWN – A single South African mother got more than she hoped for on Sunday, when she asked for R10 prepaid electricity voucher on Twitter and received more than 3,000 units from other South Africans.

Thabisa Xhelithole took to social media to ask for help and added her meter number. Her tweet was shared more than 6,000 times and resulted in many generous donations from other South Africans.

Can anyone buy me R10, electricity pliz!

😢

Meter Number:

01310172919 https://t.co/1RfTioYTFM — Thabisa Xhelithole (@Moms_of_LiLith) June 16, 2019

She was also interviewed on national TV and became emotional as she shared that people as far as Canada sent donations.

Xhelithole said she worked six days a week in the retail industry but hoped to find a new job soon.