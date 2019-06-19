Rihanna opens New York pop-up shop for her Fenty label
It provided an occasion for the young fashion house to unveil a new mini-collection, called "6-19" after its launch date, following on from the inaugural "5-19" collection in Paris last month.
NEW YORK – Rolling out her concept of fashion that is not a slave to the seasons or the shackles of Fashion Week, Rihanna opened the second pop-up shop of her Fenty brand in New York Tuesday, a month after the launch of the new fashion house in Paris.
Fenty, which the Barbados-born diva launched with French luxury powerhouse LVMH, has set up shop in fashionable Soho store The Webster and officially opens to the public from Wednesday until 30 June.
👀👀👀 @fentyofficial #NYC pic.twitter.com/OrWpUvbsqF— Rihanna (@rihanna) June 17, 2019
It provided an occasion for the young fashion house to unveil a new mini-collection, called 6-19 after its launch date, following on from the inaugural 5-19 collection in Paris last month.
Some pieces from the first collection are back, alongside some new items, including a series of dresses and skirts in bold colours like orange or yellow but also some very dense prints.
The cuts are figure-hugging with plunging necklines and the label has chosen soft materials such as satin or mesh.
Most of the pieces are available online from Wednesday, with the exception of a set of T-shirts, at $230 each, which are only available in the store before being marketed online in July.
The prices of the collection are similar to the Paris offerings, which ranged from $250 for a T-shirt to more than $1,000 for a denim jacket or pantsuit.
Rihanna, the world's richest female musician, is the first black woman to head up a fashion house for Paris-based LVMH, which owns Dior, Louis Vuitton, Fendi and Givenchy among others.
Fenty, named for the 31-year-old singer, born Robyn Rihanna Fenty, is LVMH's first new luxury brand from scratch since the launch of Christian Lacroix in 1987.
Popular in Lifestyle
-
Powerball Results: Tuesday, 18 June 2019
-
Fans want Fresh back
-
Benefit concert for well-known CT musician battling kidney disease
-
SANParks clarifies removal of impala carcass after leopard kill
-
Lotto results: Saturday, 15 June 2019
-
'One of the greatest': Twitter wishes Thabo Mbeki a happy 77th birthday
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.