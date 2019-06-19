Ramaphosa’s biggest challenge is SA’s economic recovery, DA on Sona
The DA said poor business and investor confidence were some of the biggest impediments to growth, along with a precarious power supply and the high cost of electricity.
CAPE TOWN – President Cyril Ramaphosa’s greatest challenge is to put the SA economy on a growth path.
That was the message from the official opposition as the clock ticked down ahead of Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday night.
Democratic Alliance MP and the party’s finance spokesperson Geordin Hill-Lewis joined Mmusi Maimane and chief whip John Steenhuisen in spelling out their expectations for Ramapahosa’s address.
“We cannot possibly continue in this low-growth or no growth, or as we saw in the first quarter, a negative growth environment because that just adds to our unemployment and poverty woes and gives the Treasury no additional budget with which to work and shuts down policy space.”
Hill-Lewis said poor business and investor confidence were some of the biggest impediments to growth, along with a precarious power supply and the high cost of electricity.
“Literally, the R100 billion question for Thursday evening is what President Ramaphosa and this government are going to do about Eskom. It is very clear there are no further cards to play, and any further financial support, which is going to have to be enormous. If it does come it's going to have to be contingent on real progress in the fundamental restructuring of our energy sector to make it competitive.”
Popular in Politics
-
ANC alliance partners to meet over Magashule 'coup'
-
Maimane wants ad hoc committee to deal with Bosasa donation to Ramaphosa
-
Manuel’s lawyer confident EFF’s application will fail
-
DA backs calls for Zindzi Mandela to be recalled as ambassador to Denmark
-
ANC caucus to finalise names of committee chairs
-
EFF on Manuel ruling: 'Court erred in application of the law'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.