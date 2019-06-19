Ramaphosa’s biggest challenge is SA’s economic recovery, DA on Sona

The DA said poor business and investor confidence were some of the biggest impediments to growth, along with a precarious power supply and the high cost of electricity.

CAPE TOWN – President Cyril Ramaphosa’s greatest challenge is to put the SA economy on a growth path.

That was the message from the official opposition as the clock ticked down ahead of Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday night.

Democratic Alliance MP and the party’s finance spokesperson Geordin Hill-Lewis joined Mmusi Maimane and chief whip John Steenhuisen in spelling out their expectations for Ramapahosa’s address.

“We cannot possibly continue in this low-growth or no growth, or as we saw in the first quarter, a negative growth environment because that just adds to our unemployment and poverty woes and gives the Treasury no additional budget with which to work and shuts down policy space.”

Hill-Lewis said poor business and investor confidence were some of the biggest impediments to growth, along with a precarious power supply and the high cost of electricity.

“Literally, the R100 billion question for Thursday evening is what President Ramaphosa and this government are going to do about Eskom. It is very clear there are no further cards to play, and any further financial support, which is going to have to be enormous. If it does come it's going to have to be contingent on real progress in the fundamental restructuring of our energy sector to make it competitive.”