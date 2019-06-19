R3.5m fine for farmer after he failed to apply for licence to build dams

The Water and Sanitation Department said the farm’s owner didn't apply for a licence to construct dams.

CAPE TOWN - A Clanwilliam farmer has been slapped with a multi-million rand fine for water and environmental transgressions.

Tierhoek Boerdery was taken to court last year. It has been found guilty of 11 transgressions.

Tierhoek first appeared in court after the department conducted the first monitoring and enforcement blitz in the West Coast region in November 2017.



The farmer built two dams and intentionally did not register them within 120 days.

Spokesperson Sputnik Ratau explained: “The farmer intentionally didn’t comply with the act and stored water without authorisation.”

Tierhoek now has to pay R3.5 million fine.

The water related counts are as follows:

Contravened Dam Safety Regulation 4(1) of National Water Act, 36 of 1998 by unlawfully and intentionally failed to apply for a licence to construct the dams with safety risk without permission from the Director General of the department.

Contravened Regulation 10 of the Safety of Dams Regulations where he constructed category 2 dams without relevant documents.

Contravened Section 120(2) , 151k and 151(2) of NWA, 36 of 1998 and Regulation 37 of the Regulations of the Safety Dams where he unlawfully and intentionally failed to register the dams with safety risk within 120 days and submit registration documents to the department after completing constructing the dams.

Contravened Regulation 3 pertaining to the registration of water use.

Contravened Regulation 7 pertaining to the registration of water use by unlawfully & intentionally failed to be in possession of a registration certificate to use water.

Contravened section 151(1) (a) and section 151(2) of NWA 36, 1998, sections 21(b) and 22(a-c) of the act by unlawfully and intentionally failed to comply with the act by storing water without authorisation.



(Edited by Shimoney Regter)