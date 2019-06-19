Alex shutdown movement vows rolling mass action if demands not met
It remains unclear who will receive their memorandum with Mayor Herman Mashaba tweeting that today’s march is politically driven.
JOHANNESBURG - Residents of Alexandra have appealed to the City of Johannesburg to prioritise the provision of resources in the township rather than rebuilding demolished houses.
On Wednesday, residents embarked of yet another protest, this time over Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba’s promise that the city would rebuild 80 houses that were destroyed by the red ants two weeks ago.
#Alex residents are demanding JHB Mayor Herman Mashaba must step down. pic.twitter.com/KJLeDY1arn— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 19, 2019
They marched to the city’s offices in Sandton.
Angry Alex residents began their protest during the morning, burning tyres and blocking roads as they made their way to Sandton.
Protesters almost clashed with the police when they wanted to enter Bramley.
In Sandton, tempers flared when police tried to stop them from entering the city centre. Lunch hour traffic was severely affected, as residents stopped at every corner en route to the city’s region b offices.
They handed over their petition to an official from the office of the speaker.
Meanwhile, residents have vowed to embark on rolling mass action should Mashaba not listen to them.
'Can we save the dignity of a black child?': Alex residents march to Sandton
