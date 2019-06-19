Powerball Results: Tuesday, 18 June 2019

EWN brings you the winning Powerball results. Check to see if you won.

JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday, 18 June 2019 are as follows:

Powerball: 2, 3, 17, 20, 33 PB: 3

PowerballPlus: 18, 25, 38, 39, 41 PB: 4

For more details, visit the National Lottery website.