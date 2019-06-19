Pollsmoor warder recovering after being stabbed

The Correctional Services Department said the long-serving official was stabbed in his back, head and hands.

CAPE TOWN – A warder has been recovering at home after he was stabbed in a suspected gang-related attack at Pollsmoor Prison.

He was accosted by 50 inmates on Saturday morning.

The Correctional Services Department's Simphiwe Xako said the long-serving official was stabbed in his back, head and hands.

“It’s so unfortunate that our correctional officials have to work, on a daily basis, under these harsh conditions when they’re trying to maintain the safety of the South African public, they risk their lives in the process.”

In January, another warder was also stabbed with a sharp object at the same facility.