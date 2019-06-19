Pollsmoor warder recovering after being stabbed

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 0°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • -1°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
Go

Pollsmoor warder recovering after being stabbed

The Correctional Services Department said the long-serving official was stabbed in his back, head and hands.

FILE: Pollsmoor Prison in Tokai, Cape Town. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN.
FILE: Pollsmoor Prison in Tokai, Cape Town. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN – A warder has been recovering at home after he was stabbed in a suspected gang-related attack at Pollsmoor Prison.

He was accosted by 50 inmates on Saturday morning.

The Correctional Services Department's Simphiwe Xako said the long-serving official was stabbed in his back, head and hands.

“It’s so unfortunate that our correctional officials have to work, on a daily basis, under these harsh conditions when they’re trying to maintain the safety of the South African public, they risk their lives in the process.”

In January, another warder was also stabbed with a sharp object at the same facility.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA