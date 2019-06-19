Police task team set up as body of 5th homeless murder victim found

The victim’s body was found at a bus terminal about 400 metres from Unisa’s main campus in the area.

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng police have confirmed that the body of a fifth homeless person was discovered on Wednesday morning in Tshwane.

Police have expressed concern over the mysterious murders and have established a high-level investigating team of specialists, tasked to probe the murders after the victims’ bodies were found in different parts of Muckleneuk in a period of about three weeks.

According to Gauteng police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters, all victims were male, middle-aged, homeless and killed during the night.

“Gauteng commissioner of police lieutenant general Elias Mawela has subsequently instructed a high-level task team comprising of specialists from forensic services, who include pathologists and criminal psychologists, crime intelligence and detectives, to prioritise the investigation of these mysterious murders and to make sure the perpetrators are unmasked and brought to book.

“To this end, police are also calling for partnerships with private security, members of the public and any other volunteers who could assist in the apprehension of the suspect and more importantly, bring this menace to an end.”

Mawela has cautioned the public to be vigilant and to be aware of the perpetrator who preys on the homeless at night.

He said police would work around the clock to bring the “madness” to an end.

“For now, we are in the process of getting these homeless people into shelters.”

Anyone with information on the recent murders of homeless people in Tshwane can report anonymously by contacting their nearest police station or by calling Crime Stop at 08600 10111.