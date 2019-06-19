Alexandra residents block some roads, burn tyres

Motorists in some parts of Alexandra were battling to make their way to their various destinations as some roads have already been blocked with burning tyres and rocks.

JOHANNESBURG – Alexandra residents have started blocking roads in some parts of the township as they gear up for their planned protest.

Community members have organised another so-called Total Shutdown against the mushrooming of illegal structures after the City of Johannesburg's decision to rebuild the demolished 80 structures near the Jukskei River.

They said they’ve been left with no choice but to take to the streets since their demands have been ignored by the government.

Motorists in some parts of Alexandra were battling to make their way to their various destinations on Wednesday morning as some roads have already been blocked with burning tyres and rocks.

This was ahead of a planned march to Sandton.

Thandiwe Mthombeni is one of the leaders of the shutdown movement.

"That is why we're responding to say enough is enough. To all the spears of government, we need service delivery, we need everything to be done because we're tired."

The protest was the third of its kind since March.

At the same time, a large contingent of SAPS officers has been deployed to parts of Alexandra.

Leaders of the Total Shutdown movement have vowed to bring the township to a complete standstill.

#AlexShutdown . Residents of Alexandra have started burning Tyres ahead of the Shutdown. EN pic.twitter.com/Z9VS96XHV1 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 19, 2019

Earlier this month, the Red Ants demolished 80 structures in Alexandra which were apparently built illegally, leaving scores of people homeless.

The City of Joburg later committed to rebuilding the houses but many residents were against that move.

The JMPD's Wayne Minnaar said: “A huge contingent law enforcement officers are busy monitoring all of the roads, both inside and on the boundaries of Alexandra. Two groups of protestors attempted to burn tyres of 8th Avenue and on Marlboro Drive but those groups were dispersed quickly and the flow of public transport is normal.”