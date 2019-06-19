Number of candidates for Britain’s top job nears two
As one more candidate drops out on Wednesday and another on Thursday, Members of Parliament who supported their bids must decide who to switch their allegiance to.
LONDON - The five remaining candidates to become UK Prime Minister face up to three more ballots to decide on a final pair.
On Tuesday, the former Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab was knocked out and the others went head-to-head in a live TV debate.
Not surprisingly, the BBC debate was dominated by Brexit. All five candidates were unanimous in wanting to avoid a General Election but their approaches to dealing with the EU and whether they could accept a no deal departure at the end of October showed deep divisions at the top of the party.
The former Foreign Secretary and favourite, Boris Johnson, said the UK would leave the European Union by 31 October deadline come what may.
