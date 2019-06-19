NC Health MEC Manopole embarks on oversight visits to facilities

In recent years, public healthcare in the province had been dominated by acute staff shortages and overcrowded facilities.

CAPE TOWN - The state of public healthcare in the Northern Cape was in sharp focus as leaders looked to improve the flawed sector.

During his inaugural address, Premier Zamani Saul identified public healthcare as one of government's priorities that would undergo a shake-up.

The provincial Health Department said 10% of the posts in the public healthcare sector were vacant.

This coupled with other challenges such as not having enough ambulances and overcrowding at some hospitals and clinics frustrated patients.

Officials said in the past, feedback from some managers on the ground did not reflect the true state of affairs.

Newly appointed Health MEC Galerekwe Mase Manopole embarked on oversight visits to facilities to grasp the extent of the problems and to come up with solutions.

“We have to develop a plan, a human resource plan. [It’s a] recruitment plan to be able to take forward and address the staffing to be able to ensure that we optimise and we make our primary health efficient,” said Manopele.

Stats SA said the Northern Cape was the top healthcare spender per person in the 2015/16 financial year at just over R4,000 on average.

About 82 out of 100 South Africans do not have medical aid cover and rely on the public healthcare sector.