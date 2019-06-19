View all in Latest
MyCiTi N2 Express Service remains suspended

The city is yet to renew the operating contract after the previous one expired at the end of May.

FILE: MyCiTi buses leave Cape Town. Picture: @MyCiTiBus/Twitter
50 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - While talks continue to get the MyCiTi N2 Express Service back on the road again, commuters have been left stranded for close to a month now.

The service was suspended due to a contractual dispute.

The city is yet to renew the operating contract after the previous one expired at the end of May.

The dispute between the City of Cape Town and the N2 express joint venture operating company has left the service suspended for weeks.

Commuters who have been forced to look for alternative transport.

As talks between the city, Golden Arrow bus services and two local taxi associations resume, there still seems to be no light at the end of the tunnel.

But the city’s Felicity Purchase remains hopeful an agreement will be signed soon.

“The service is still suspended, but negotiations are under way. I think we are moving towards a resolution and we will keep the public informed.”

