-
MyCiTi N2 Express Service remains suspended
The city is yet to renew the operating contract after the previous one expired at the end of May.
CAPE TOWN - While talks continue to get the MyCiTi N2 Express Service back on the road again, commuters have been left stranded for close to a month now.
The service was suspended due to a contractual dispute.
The city is yet to renew the operating contract after the previous one expired at the end of May.
The dispute between the City of Cape Town and the N2 express joint venture operating company has left the service suspended for weeks.
Commuters who have been forced to look for alternative transport.
As talks between the city, Golden Arrow bus services and two local taxi associations resume, there still seems to be no light at the end of the tunnel.
But the city’s Felicity Purchase remains hopeful an agreement will be signed soon.
“The service is still suspended, but negotiations are under way. I think we are moving towards a resolution and we will keep the public informed.”
Popular in Local
-
FNB clarifies 'mystery money' in customers' accounts6 hours ago
-
ANC reveals names of parliamentary leaders3 hours ago
-
R3.5m fine for farmer after he failed to apply for licence to build dams3 hours ago
-
Why homeless people can't 'just go home'2 hours ago
-
Alex shutdown movement vows rolling mass action if demands not met2 hours ago
-
Powerball Results: Tuesday, 18 June 201912 hours ago
