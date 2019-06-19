Maimane wants ad hoc committe to deal with Bosasa donation to Ramaphosa

The money was a donation to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s ANC presidential campaign coffers from the company now known as African Global Operations.

CAPE TOWN – Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane wanted the Public Protector’s report on the R500 million donation President Cyril Ramaphosa received from Bosasa to be dealt with by a special parliamentary committee.

At the time, Ramaphosa told Parliament it was payment for services rendered by a company belonging to his son, Andile, but he later clarified this and said the payment was made without his knowledge.

The DA has accepted in good faith Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s explanation for the delay in releasing her report.

Mkhwebane has given Ramaphosa until Friday to respond to a notice in terms of the Public Protector Act.

It was reported earlier in June that Mkhwebane found Ramaphosa guilty of “inadvertently misleading Parliament” over the issue.

Maimane now wanted an ad hoc committee set up to deal with the report once it’s released.

“It’s important that if Mr Ramaphosa is serious about eradicating corruption, he sets the best example. And therefore, we would urge that an ad hoc committee be set up so that he can come and account to it.”

Maimane said his Members of Parliament wouldn't be tackling Ramaphosa about the donation during his State of the Nation Address on Thursday evening.