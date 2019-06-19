Mkhwebane ready to take Pillay and Van Loggerenberg head-on
Busisiwe Mkhwebane missed a deadline to apologise to the pair on Tuesday for comments she made on the so-called rogue unit.
JOHANNESBURG – Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane said she was ready to defend the Ivan Pillay and Johan van Loggerenberg matter if it was escalated.
Mkhwebane missed a deadline to apologise to the pair on Tuesday for comments she made on the so-called rogue unit.
In an address during a dinner in Mpumalanga earlier this month, Mkhwebane said she had received threats since she started investigating the so-called rogue unit.
Pillay and Van Loggerenberg wanted Mkhwebane to unconditionally withdraw her comments and their lawyers even wrote a template for her to use.
Their lawyers have described Mkhwebane's comments as false and defamatory. They had also given her until 10 am on Tuesday to apologise.
However, Mkhwebane has questioned how her reference to the so-called rogue unit actually implicated the two.
She said it should be noted that the Constitution is clear that no one may interfere with the functioning of the public protector who must exercise her powers and perform her functions without fear, favour or prejudice.
In the papers, Pillay and Van Loggernberg have threatened to escalate the matter legally if the Mkhwebane didn't apologise.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Timeline
-
Mkhwebane: I will not apologise to Pillay, Loggerenberg for rogue unit comments
-
Zikalala promises action over Mkhwebane's report on Mandela memorial tender
-
Committee to look into Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office will sit next month
-
DA's request for inquiry into Mkhwebane's fitness referred to justice committee
More in Business
-
Facebook takes on the world of cryptocurrency with 'Libra' coin
-
Trump-Xi meeting at G20 raises hope for trade truce
-
Phumeza Nhantsi says wasn’t aware Treasury blocked SAA funding from FDC
-
Court finds no legal basis for Trillian's R600m payment from Eskom
-
Ex-CEO Peter Moyo to take Old Mutual to court - statement
-
Rand rallies as Ramaphosa set to give more support for Eskom
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.