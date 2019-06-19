Mkhwebane ready to take Pillay and Van Loggerenberg head-on

Busisiwe Mkhwebane missed a deadline to apologise to the pair on Tuesday for comments she made on the so-called rogue unit.

JOHANNESBURG – Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane said she was ready to defend the Ivan Pillay and Johan van Loggerenberg matter if it was escalated.

Mkhwebane missed a deadline to apologise to the pair on Tuesday for comments she made on the so-called rogue unit.

In an address during a dinner in Mpumalanga earlier this month, Mkhwebane said she had received threats since she started investigating the so-called rogue unit.

Pillay and Van Loggerenberg wanted Mkhwebane to unconditionally withdraw her comments and their lawyers even wrote a template for her to use.

Their lawyers have described Mkhwebane's comments as false and defamatory. They had also given her until 10 am on Tuesday to apologise.

However, Mkhwebane has questioned how her reference to the so-called rogue unit actually implicated the two.

She said it should be noted that the Constitution is clear that no one may interfere with the functioning of the public protector who must exercise her powers and perform her functions without fear, favour or prejudice.

In the papers, Pillay and Van Loggernberg have threatened to escalate the matter legally if the Mkhwebane didn't apologise.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)