Joburg residents urged to stock up water before Monday

Rand Water, which supplies municipalities across Gauteng, was planning to shut down its main pipeline next week to install a valve.

JOHANNESBURG – Joburg Water said residents should stock up on water before Monday in case the 54-hour planned water disruption was prolonged.

This would see water pressure affected while taps could dry up if residents don't use the resource sparingly.

Environment and Infrastructure MMC Nico de Jager said: “We don’t foresee that going beyond the timeframe but if it happens, we’re encouraging our residents to save water and to stock up ahead of time.”

Other Gauteng municipalities which receive services from Rand Water would also be affected.