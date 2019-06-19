It's all systems go for Ramaphosa’s 3rd Sona

That’s the word from the president himself as well as parliament’s presiding officers.

That’s the word from the president himself, as well as parliament’s presiding officers.

Ramaphosa, National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise and National Council of Provinces (NCOP) chairperson Amos Masondo did a quick walkabout of the parliamentary precinct on Wednesday afternoon to see how the preparations outside and inside the National Assembly Chamber were going.

Its a hive of activity on the Parliamentary precinct in preparation of the #SONA2019 #6thParliament pic.twitter.com/uouZDH807F — Parliament of RSA (@ParliamentofRSA) June 19, 2019

Ramaphosa wants South Africans to dream big and reach for the stars.

Speaking from the steps of the National Assembly after his brief walkabout, Ramaphosa said his speech would be directed at all of South Africans from all walks of life.

“I will be addressing a number of issues that cut across, they are issues that are of concern to all of us as South Africans. And out of this, we hope that we will be able to dream big as South Africans and reach out for the stars,” Ramaphosa said.



Ramaphosa said he felt relaxed and had no pressure, which shouldn’t come as a surprise because this would be his third Sona in 16 months.

“I’m quite relaxed, I’ve been taken through the process by the speaker and the chair of the NCOP. They were actually telling me what to say,” he said.