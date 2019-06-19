Illegal Viagra manufacturer expected to appear in court

Machines used to manufacture tablets and different kinds of sexual enhancing drugs were found at the house.

JOHANNESBURG – A woman arrested for allegedly running an illegal Viagra manufacturing drug lab in Brackenhurst, south of Johannesburg was expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

The Johannesburg Flying Squad raided the lab on Tuesday after a tipoff.

The police's Kay Makhubele said: “Police have arrested a woman in Brackenhurst where she was manufacturing illegal drugs which are meant to be a sexual enhancement. And we’ve recovered different kinds of tablets and machines used to manufacture the drugs.”