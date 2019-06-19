View all in Latest
Former SAA finance boss 'feared for her safety' during Dudu Myeni’s tenure

This she said if she didn’t follow former board chairperson Dudu Myeni’s orders, who she has accused of asking staff to ‘do illegal things’.

A YouTube screengrab shows Phumeza Nhantsi at the state capture inquiry on 19 June 2019.
A YouTube screengrab shows Phumeza Nhantsi at the state capture inquiry on 19 June 2019.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Former South African Airways (SAA) finance boss Phumeza Nhantsi on Wednesday testified that she feared for her safety.

She said her fears were linked to former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni’s orders. She accused Myeni of asking staff to “do illegal things”.

Nhantsi concluded her testimony at the state capture commission of inquiry. Commission chair Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo asked: “Did you think that if you did not carry out certain instructions with which you did not agree, you would be harmed?”

Nhantsi responded: “Yes, chair, I did. Those [thoughts] came across my mind.”

WATCH: Phumeza Nhantsi’s testimony at the Zondo commission

