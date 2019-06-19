FNB clarifies 'mystery money' in customers' accounts

Customers took to social media on Tuesday to share that they'd gotten various amounts of money ranging from hundreds to a few thousand in their accounts that they didn't know the origins of.

JOHANNESBURG - FNB has clarified what happened with numerous customers' accounts when unknown amounts of money were deposited into them from seemingly nowhere.

So FNB just gave me R5000 for free 😭🙏🏾🔥 — APEX (@APEXworld_) June 18, 2019

Wtf someone transferred R10 000 into my FNB account 😱😱😱😳😳😳 — Rakgolo PaePae (@Mackenzilethole) June 18, 2019

To the person who hacked FNB’s system and gave people money:



You definitely deserve to be President.



Phambili ngeSocialism✊🏾



All shall share in a country’s wealth! — mfaz’omnyama. (@mfazomnyama_) June 18, 2019

Guys why is FNB busy giving us free money?👀 — Mochabe🤴🏽 (@Luda01) June 18, 2019

Anyone receiving free money from FNB? My balance confused me this morning.🤭 #relebogile #emtee — khoza ziphozinhle (@wamelona) June 18, 2019

If you are with FNB check your accounts right now, thank me later! — Yeyeye (@StheSgubhu) June 18, 2019

Who hacked FNB and gave me so much money — Luyanda (@LuyandaLou) June 18, 2019

"We can confirm that the issue of incorrect balances on some of our customers’ transactional accounts have been resolved. The incorrect balances were due to delayed debit card transactions for purchases. Sincere apologies to impacted customers for the inconvenience caused."

Naturally, people aren't too happy as FNB has now reversed the amounts and in some cases, charged reversal fees, according to customers.

All good and well, but WHY are you charging reversal fees? Was it not an error on your side? — Lwando (@ForeverMimz) June 19, 2019

So you will not compensate us because u gave us fake hope, i was so happy with my new balance — Sebe Nyambose (@NyamboseSebe) June 19, 2019

Now bloody FNB took their money back and I'm ona minus. I blame @YonelaZihlangu — Carol (@MsTshabalala) June 19, 2019

So FNB was actually scamming us for reversal fees huh? @FNBSA @Rbjacobs take your money but don’t make us pay for your mistake https://t.co/h3xtKYGdEr pic.twitter.com/df1KwQRM9v — Dipuo (@uMelDipuo) June 19, 2019