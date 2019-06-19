View all in Latest
FNB clarifies 'mystery money' in customers' accounts

Customers took to social media on Tuesday to share that they'd gotten various amounts of money ranging from hundreds to a few thousand in their accounts that they didn't know the origins of.

Picture: EWN.
Picture: EWN.
43 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - FNB has clarified what happened with numerous customers' accounts when unknown amounts of money were deposited into them from seemingly nowhere.

Customers took to social media on Tuesday to share that they'd gotten various amounts of money ranging from hundreds to a few thousands in their accounts that they didn't know the origins of.

The bank has on Wednesday explained what happened to clear all the confusion.

"We can confirm that the issue of incorrect balances on some of our customers’ transactional accounts have been resolved. The incorrect balances were due to delayed debit card transactions for purchases. Sincere apologies to impacted customers for the inconvenience caused."

Naturally, people aren't too happy as FNB has now reversed the amounts and in some cases, charged reversal fees, according to customers.

