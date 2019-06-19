Far East Rand Hospital assesses damage caused by fire

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 0°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • -1°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
Go

Far East Rand Hospital assesses damage caused by fire

Patients and staff were evacuated after the blaze broke out at the mental health ward on Tuesday night.

Picture: Unsplash.com
Picture: Unsplash.com
46 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The Far East Rand Hospital in Springs has on Wednesday morning been assessing the extent of damage after a fire broke out at the facility.

Patients and staff were evacuated after the blaze broke out at the mental health ward on Tuesday night; no one was injured.

Acting hospital CEO Constance Ndobe said patients have been moved to other wards.

“We’ve evacuated patients inside the ward that was burnt and cleaned the area. The experts will be coming to do the swaps so that we can make sure the place is safe and even other areas because there was smoke. We just want to make sure that the area is safe.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA