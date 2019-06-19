Far East Rand Hospital assesses damage caused by fire

Patients and staff were evacuated after the blaze broke out at the mental health ward on Tuesday night.

JOHANNESBURG – The Far East Rand Hospital in Springs has on Wednesday morning been assessing the extent of damage after a fire broke out at the facility.

Acting hospital CEO Constance Ndobe said patients have been moved to other wards.

“We’ve evacuated patients inside the ward that was burnt and cleaned the area. The experts will be coming to do the swaps so that we can make sure the place is safe and even other areas because there was smoke. We just want to make sure that the area is safe.”