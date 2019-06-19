Euthanasia advocate Sean Davison sentenced to 3 years of house arrest
He entered into a plea and sentencing agreement in connection with cases in which he helped three Cape Town patients take their own lives.
CAPE TOWN - Euthanasia advocate Sean Davison has been sentenced to three years correctional supervision on three counts of murder.
He entered into a plea and sentencing agreement in the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday in connection with cases in which he helped three Cape Town patients take their own lives.
The right-to-die advocate made headlines nine years ago after he helped euthanize his terminally ill mother in New Zealand for which he was sentenced to five months of house arrest.
Professor Davison has been placed under house arrest for the full duration of his correctional supervision.
He may, however, go to work, to a place of worship or visit a doctor.
Davison may not leave the magisterial district of his residence or place of work without the permission of a correctional supervision officer.
He must partake in community service that wouldn’t amount to less than 16 hours per month.
Davison also has to wear a monitoring device.
