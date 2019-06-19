DA’s Phumzile van Damme to lay criminal complaint against Steve Hofmeyr
On Wednesday, Hofmeyr mentioned Van Damme and ambassador to Denmark Zindzi Mandela, saying as a tax paying citizen he owns them.
JOHANNESBURG - DA MP Phumzile van Damme said on Wednesday she would lay a criminal complaint against Afrikaans singer Steve Hofmeyr for a tweet he published about her.
Dear @zilevandamme and @ZindziMandela I'm a South African tax-paying citizen. Effectively, I AM— Steve Hofmeyr (@steve_hofmeyr) June 18, 2019
your boss. You WILL jump when I say so and you WILL ask how high. And when you come to take our lives&land, you WILL die. Our contract is that simple. And don't you forget it.
The tweet has been met with much anger, with some calling it reckless. Hofmeyr threatened Van Damme and Mandela with death if they came for his land.
The DA MP on Wednesday punched a young man during a racial incident at the V&A Water Front in Cape Town.
Recent tweets by Mandela also seem to be a catalyst for Hofmeyr’s comments after she said apartheid apologists’ time was over and that they would not rule again.
Van Damme said she was consulting her lawyers on affidavits in her case against Hofmeyr.
She said she would complete the case after the State of the Nation Address.
