Communications Dept working to mitigate SABC's financial problems

The public broadcaster is facing major financial woes with fears it may not be able to pay salaries in June.

JOHANNESBURG – The Communications Department said it was working with the National Treasury to see whether the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) could be granted the hefty bailout it required.



Meanwhile, the Communications Workers Union (CWU) has called on the Treasury to give an update about the turnaround strategy and there were also calls for the government to speed up the R3.2 billion guarantee needed for operations to continue.

Acting director-general of Communications Nomvuyiso Batyi said there were loose ends to be tied before the guarantee could be granted.

“Are you willing to take these terms and conditions? For example, you know that the SABC has had lapses in terms of government consent around their supply chain management processes of the internal control. The government wants to know that whatever is being given to the SABC is able to handle that.”