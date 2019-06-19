Author Jacques Pauw to oppose R35 million lawsuit by Arthur Fraser

-
Alex residents prepare to march to SandtonLocal
V&A Waterfront to review CCTV footage of Van Damme, white family incidentLocal
Euthanasia advocate Sean Davison sentenced to 3 years of house arrestLocal
Author Jacques Pauw to oppose R35 million lawsuit by Arthur FraserLocal
Scandal-hit Steinhoff posts narrow $1.3bn loss in delayed 2018 resultsBusiness
Number of candidates for Britain’s top job nears twoWorld
Case against trio accused of murdering Sindiso Magaqa postponed to JulyPolitics
DA backs calls for Zindzi Mandela to be recalled as ambassador to DenmarkPolitics
EFF on Manuel ruling: 'Court erred in application of the law'Politics
DA pushes ahead with plans for provincial police force to tackle crimePolitics
Maimane: DA has no formal coalition agreement with EFFPolitics
WATCH LIVE: Dudu Myeni ignored SAA's procurement processes - former CFOLocal
DANIEL GALLAN: The ghosts of chokes past: What the 99 WC semi-final means todayOpinion
BUSANI NGCAWENI: To be young, willing but blackOpinion
DANIEL GALLAN: Proteas all-rounders provide blueprint for Plan-BOpinion
ADRIAN EPHRAIM: Do Bafana Bafana & the Proteas prove we're a bunch of losers?Opinion
JEAN-JACQUES CORNISH: SA has lost the moral high ground as a mediatorOpinion
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Banyana Banyana don't get the support they deserveOpinion
Scandal-hit Steinhoff posts narrow $1.3bn loss in delayed 2018 resultsBusiness
Ramaphosa to announce further plans to aid struggling EskomLocal
Facebook takes on the world of cryptocurrency with 'Libra' coinBusiness
Trump-Xi meeting at G20 raises hope for trade truceWorld
Mkhwebane ready to take Pillay and Van Loggerenberg head-onBusiness
Phumeza Nhantsi says wasn’t aware Treasury blocked SAA funding from FDCBusiness
Benefit concert for well-known CT musician battling kidney diseaseLifestyle
Weinstein in search of a lawyer as trial approachesLifestyle
Fans want Fresh backLocal
The biggest winners of the 2019 MTV Movie & TV AwardsLifestyle
'One of the greatest': Twitter wishes Thabo Mbeki a happy 77th birthdayLocal
We don’t have to be American, we’re global - SA rappersLifestyle
Liam Gallagher wants to be prime ministerLifestyle
Taylor Swift releases song and petition calling for LGBTQ equalityLifestyle
Empowerment rules at MTV awards, with win for Justice Ruth Bader GinsburgLifestyle
Sharapova makes winning return in MallorcaSport
Kiwis hold World Cup advantage, but South Africa has the edge in ODIsSport
Semenya accuses IAAF of using her as a 'human guinea pig'Sport
Sharks without Mtawarira, Du Preez for Super Rugby playoffSport
Proteas' Ngidi set to return for NZ clashSport
Shakib smashes century as Bangladesh sink West IndiesSport
Proteas' Ngidi set to return for NZ clashSport
Shakib smashes century as Bangladesh sink West IndiesSport
DANIEL GALLAN: The ghosts of chokes past: What the 99 WC semi-final means todayOpinion
Adaptability helped me thrive against Pakistan – ShankarSport
DANIEL GALLAN: Proteas all-rounders provide blueprint for Plan-BOpinion
India's Kohli fastest ever to reach 11,000 ODI runsSport
Fans want Fresh backLocal
DA’s Phumzile Van Damme punches alleged racist at V&A WaterfrontLocal
The biggest winners of the 2019 MTV Movie & TV AwardsLifestyle
We don’t have to be American, we’re global - SA rappersLifestyle
Your life is actually in danger: What it’s like being a Belhar firefighterLocal
Egypt's Mohamed Mursi dies after collapsing in courtWorld
Zindzi Mandela courts controversy with tweetsPolitics
Ramaphosa vs Malema: who did the vosho best?Local
Sneak peek: A magic ice festivalLifestyle
CARTOON: Save our SchoolsLocal
CARTOON: Weather for DucksSport
CARTOON: Who Made Ace the Minister of finANCe?Business
CARTOON: Having The Proteas Over for BreakfastSport
CARTOON: #Uyajola99 - The Political EpisodePolitics
CARTOON: Breaking Dawn?Politics
CARTOON: Cyril's Clean SweepPolitics
CARTOON: Justice Delayed...Politics
CARTOON: Time to clean up the CabinetPolitics
Author Jacques Pauw to oppose R35 million lawsuit by Arthur Fraser
Fraser is suing Pauw for R35 million in compensation, claiming his book The President's Keepers makes false and defamatory statements against him.
JOHANNESBURG – Investigative journalist Jacques Pauw said he would oppose the multimillion-rand lawsuit filed against him by former State Security Agency director general Arthur Fraser.
Fraser was suing Pauw for R35 million in compensation, claiming his book The President's Keepers made false and defamatory statements against him.
In the book, Pauw wrote that Fraser could probably be charged with treason for a host of alleged crimes.
Fraser said due to the statements made in the book, he has lost business and clients.
But Pauw disagrees: “Fraser was disappointed as the director of research and risk management in 2011. However, he resigned as a director in 2016 and The President’s Keepers was only published in 2017. So, he's simply lying.”
Timeline
Minister Letsatsi-Duba was never SSA source or spy, says agency27 days ago
-
Arthur Fraser: Review panel's report on SSA tantamount to treason33 days ago
-
Presidency urges State Security Minister, staff to stop internal fighting219 days ago
-
Ramaphosa asks DA: Why didn't you challenge Fraser's appointment 2 years ago?258 days ago
