Author Jacques Pauw to oppose R35 million lawsuit by Arthur Fraser

Fraser is suing Pauw for R35 million in compensation, claiming his book The President's Keepers makes false and defamatory statements against him.

JOHANNESBURG – Investigative journalist Jacques Pauw said he would oppose the multimillion-rand lawsuit filed against him by former State Security Agency director general Arthur Fraser.

In the book, Pauw wrote that Fraser could probably be charged with treason for a host of alleged crimes.

Fraser said due to the statements made in the book, he has lost business and clients.

But Pauw disagrees: “Fraser was disappointed as the director of research and risk management in 2011. However, he resigned as a director in 2016 and The President’s Keepers was only published in 2017. So, he's simply lying.”