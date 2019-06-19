Author Jacques Pauw to oppose R35 million lawsuit by Arthur Fraser

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 0°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • -1°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
Go

Author Jacques Pauw to oppose R35 million lawsuit by Arthur Fraser

Fraser is suing Pauw for R35 million in compensation, claiming his book The President's Keepers makes false and defamatory statements against him.

Investigative journalist Jacques Pauw at the official presentation of his latest book 'The President's Keepers' in Johannesburg on 8 November 2017. Picture: AFP
Investigative journalist Jacques Pauw at the official presentation of his latest book 'The President's Keepers' in Johannesburg on 8 November 2017. Picture: AFP
59 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Investigative journalist Jacques Pauw said he would oppose the multimillion-rand lawsuit filed against him by former State Security Agency director general Arthur Fraser.

Fraser was suing Pauw for R35 million in compensation, claiming his book The President's Keepers made false and defamatory statements against him.

In the book, Pauw wrote that Fraser could probably be charged with treason for a host of alleged crimes.

Fraser said due to the statements made in the book, he has lost business and clients.

But Pauw disagrees: “Fraser was disappointed as the director of research and risk management in 2011. However, he resigned as a director in 2016 and The President’s Keepers was only published in 2017. So, he's simply lying.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA