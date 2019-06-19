ANC to lay criminal complaint against Steve Hofmeyr

The tweet has been met with much anger, with some calling it reckless. Hofmeyr threatened Van Damme and Mandela with death if they came for his land.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) on Wednesday said it would lay a criminal complaint against Afrikaans singer Steve Hofmeyr following "racist" comments he made on social media about Democratic Alliance MP Phumzile van Damme and South Africa's ambassador to Denmark Zindzi Mandela.

The tweet has been met with much anger, with some calling it reckless. Hofmeyr made death threats against Van Damme and Mandela.

Dear @zilevandamme and @ZindziMandela I'm a South African tax-paying citizen. Effectively, I AM

your boss. You WILL jump when I say so and you WILL ask how high. And when you come to take our lives&land, you WILL die. Our contract is that simple. And don't you forget it. — Steve Hofmeyr (@steve_hofmeyr) June 18, 2019

In a statement released on Wednesday evening, the ANC described Hofmeyr's comments as "racist" and "inhumane".

"The party will lay a charge of crimen injuria against Steve Hofmeyr (on Thursday) on behalf of its member and leader comrade Zinzi Mandela-Hlongwane."

The ANC said it remained resolute in its campaign to build a non-racial society.

"This in our eyes demonstrates white arrogance and is a textbook example of white privilege which must be nipped in the bud."

ANC TO OPEN CASE AGAINST STEVE HOFMEYR IN CAPE TOWN pic.twitter.com/xztbPwGVih — African National Congress (@MYANC) June 19, 2019

Hofmeyr's remarks came after Van Damme shared details of an alleged racist incident at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town. Van Damme admitted to punching a man and said she defended herself, as he threatened her. She said this incident took place after a woman threatened her while she was standing in a queue. The incident was under investigation.

Meanwhile, Mandela made headlines last week following her Twitter remarks on land expropriation. On Friday, she tweeted: "Dear Apartheid Apologists, your time is over. You will not rule again. We do not fear you. Finally #TheLandIsOurs." While the DA called for Mandela to be recalled following her remarks, the Economic Freedom Fighters backed her statement.