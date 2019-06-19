ANC in talks with opposition over Scopa chairperson position

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule said the party wanted to continue the long-standing tradition of appointing an opposition MP to the position.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) said it was in talks with an opposition party in Parliament to decide on a chairperson for the crucial Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa).

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule said the party wanted to continue the long-standing tradition of appointing an opposition MP to the position.

“We’re in the process of consulting with one of opposition parties in Parliament. This is aimed at removing any possibilities for bias by the committee chairperson when consulting over matters involving the executive.”

The committee is the guardian of the public purse. It hauled many ministers and departments before it to answer difficult questions about the misuse of public funds.

Former chairperson, African People’s Congress leader Themba Godi, did not make it back to Parliament after the May elections.

ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina did not want to reveal which party was being consulted, but EWN understands the IFP's Mkhuleko Hlengwa is in the party’s sights.

