ANC chief whip defends MPs on list of portfolio committee chair nominees

The ANC’s nominees include MPs such as Faith Muthambi, Mosebenzi Zwane and Supra Mahumapelo.

CAPE TOWN - African National Congress (ANC) chief whip Pemmy Majodina has defended the decision to put forward the names of some ANC members tainted by allegations of wrongdoing and state capture for positions as chairpersons and whips of parliamentary oversight committees.

Bongani Bongo, who was accused by the evidence leader of Parliament’s inquiry into state capture at Eskom of trying to bribe him is also on the list, as is Tina Joemat-Pettersson and former deputy finance minister Sfiso Buthelezi.

The list was announced on Wednesday afternoon by ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule after some delays, after Cosatu insisted that alliance partners be consulted and be allowed to propose names.

Asked about the caliber of some of the ANC members up for the posts, Majodina had this to say: "There were allegations [against] certain members. There was a process where most of them appeared before [the ANC’s] integrity commission and they were cleared."

Majodina says any other allegations against a member of breaking any law would form part of a separate process.

“It cannot hold us back [in] deploying a comrade, because we believe in the presumption of innocence until proven guilty.”

Magashule also denied that the list was essentially a factional balancing act.

Cedric Frolick will return to the powerful position of chair of chairs. Former Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane was initially chosen for this position but asked to be excused, as she was still mourning her late husband’s death.