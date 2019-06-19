ANC caucus to finalise names of committee chairs

The meeting was cancelled in the last minute last week Thursday after the party failed to agree on the names presented by secretary-general Ace Magashule.

CAPE TOWN – The African National Congress (ANC)’s parliamentary caucus would hold its highly anticipated meeting on Wednesday where the party was expected to discuss and finalise the names of chairpersons of key portfolio committees.

The meeting was cancelled in the last minute last week Thursday after the party failed to agree on the names presented by secretary-general Ace Magashule.

The ANC’s failure to select committee chairpersons has again highlighted the deep divisions in the party.



The Sunday Times reported over the weekend that the names presented by Magashule were not accepted by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

They include the names of disgraced former ministers Faith Muthambi and Bongani Bongo as well as former North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo.

Two members of the ANC caucus have informed EWN that it was the party’s top six officials who rejected the names brought forward by Magashule, and new names would be presented at the meeting.

While ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe failed to respond to queries, the opposition Democratic Alliance said ANC infighting and delays in naming chairpersons was negatively affecting the work of Parliament.

He said it was important that committee chairpersons were finalised before Thursday's State of the Nation Address which would inform what the key priorities are in each portfolio.