Alex residents prepare to march to Sandton

Community members returned to the streets on Wednesday morning against the rebuilding of illegal structures.

JOHANNESBURG – Alexandra residents were preparing to make their way to Sandton to demand better services.

Community members returned to the streets on Wednesday morning against the rebuilding of illegal structures.

The Red Ants demolished over 80 houses in the township in May, leaving scores of people homeless.

The City of Johannesburg has since committed to rebuilding those structures.

Alexandra residents said they were tired of empty promises from the government.

The Alexandra Total Shutdown Movement’s Thandiwe Mthombeni said: “We did all the processes; we went to Region E on 21 February, there we handed over a memorandum and we went again and after that there was a shutdown. And we went to Sandton again, soon after that, we went to hand over a memorandum to Mr Herman Mashaba.

“After that, they formed a task team made of ministers who were also given the memorandum. Elections came and past and we still have not received any feedback.”

Some roads in and around Alexandra have been blocked with rocks and burning tyres.

Police continue to monitor the situation.

#AlexShutdown . Residents of Alex at the local stadium ahead of the planned march to Sandton. EN pic.twitter.com/WU47MxmhY1 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 19, 2019