Alex residents prepare to march to Sandton

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 0°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • -1°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
Go

Alex residents prepare to march to Sandton

Community members returned to the streets on Wednesday morning against the rebuilding of illegal structures.

Alexandra residents said they were tired of empty promises from the government. Picture: EWN.
Alexandra residents said they were tired of empty promises from the government. Picture: EWN.
10 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Alexandra residents were preparing to make their way to Sandton to demand better services.

Community members returned to the streets on Wednesday morning against the rebuilding of illegal structures.

The Red Ants demolished over 80 houses in the township in May, leaving scores of people homeless.

The City of Johannesburg has since committed to rebuilding those structures.

Alexandra residents said they were tired of empty promises from the government.

The Alexandra Total Shutdown Movement’s Thandiwe Mthombeni said: “We did all the processes; we went to Region E on 21 February, there we handed over a memorandum and we went again and after that there was a shutdown. And we went to Sandton again, soon after that, we went to hand over a memorandum to Mr Herman Mashaba.

“After that, they formed a task team made of ministers who were also given the memorandum. Elections came and past and we still have not received any feedback.”

Some roads in and around Alexandra have been blocked with rocks and burning tyres.

Police continue to monitor the situation.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA