3 deaths in first week of winter initiation season - Contralesa

Contralesa said it was concerned because they had declared zero deaths in the launch of the initiation season last week.

JOHANNESBURG - The Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa (Contralesa) said three boys died in the first week of the winter initiation season.

It’s understood they were all in illegal initiation camps.

Last year, out of about 34 boys who died during the season, 23 were from the Eastern Cape alone.

Chief Mwelo Nonkonyana, chair of the Eastern Cape House of Traditional Leaders, said they would clamp down on illegal establishment.

“So far, we’ve got three deaths and all those three are all from illegal initiation schools. They didn’t even follow the traditional and legal route.”