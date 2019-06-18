Westbury cop suspected to be involved in gang activity to appear in court

-
Al-Noor Orphanage manager could face more chargesLocal
-
Protesters picket at Ceres court over sexual assault case involving minorsLocal
-
Westbury cop suspected to be involved in gang activity to appear in courtLocal
-
Maimane: DA has no formal coalition agreement with EFFPolitics
-
V&A Waterfront takes on Phumzile Van Damme's racism complaintLocal
-
WATCH LIVE: Dudu Myeni ignored SAA's procurement processes - former CFOLocal
-
Al-Noor Orphanage manager could face more chargesLocal
-
Protesters picket at Ceres court over sexual assault case involving minorsLocal
-
Westbury cop suspected to be involved in gang activity to appear in courtLocal
-
Maimane: DA has no formal coalition agreement with EFFPolitics
-
V&A Waterfront takes on Phumzile Van Damme's racism complaintLocal
-
WATCH LIVE: Dudu Myeni ignored SAA's procurement processes - former CFOLocal
Popular Topics
-
WATCH LIVE: Dudu Myeni ignored SAA's procurement processes - former CFOLocal
-
Mandela Foundation rejects reports on Zindzi Mandela meeting over Twitter rantPolitics
-
EFF to take Manuel matter to SCAPolitics
-
Trio accused of Sindiso Magaqa’s murder back in courtPolitics
-
EFF loses appeal application in Trevor Manuel defamation caseBusiness
-
ANC alliance partners to meet over Magashule 'coup'Politics
-
DANIEL GALLAN: The ghosts of chokes past: What the 99 WC semi-final means todayOpinion
-
BUSANI NGCAWENI: To be young, willing but blackOpinion
-
DANIEL GALLAN: Proteas all-rounders provide blueprint for Plan-BOpinion
-
ADRIAN EPHRAIM: Do Bafana Bafana & the Proteas prove we're a bunch of losers?Opinion
-
JEAN-JACQUES CORNISH: SA has lost the moral high ground as a mediatorOpinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Banyana Banyana don't get the support they deserveOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Rand little changed in calm before Fed meetingBusiness
-
Talks drag on amid MyCiTi N2 express service disputeLocal
-
Old Mutual fires suspended CEO MoyoBusiness
-
EFF loses appeal application in Trevor Manuel defamation caseBusiness
-
CWU: SABC board not doing enough to avert job lossesBusiness
-
Motlanthe urges young people to pursue studies in digital technologyLocal
-
'One of the greatest': Twitter wishes Thabo Mbeki a happy 77th birthdayLocal
-
We don’t have to be American, we’re global - SA rappersLifestyle
-
Liam Gallagher wants to be prime ministerLifestyle
-
Taylor Swift releases song and petition calling for LGBTQ equalityLifestyle
-
Empowerment rules at MTV awards, with win for Justice Ruth Bader GinsburgLifestyle
-
Anderson Cooper remembers mom Gloria Vanderbilt as visitor from 'distant star'Lifestyle
-
Gina Rodriguez had suicidal thoughts as teenagerLifestyle
-
Lagerfeld's Chanel made $11 billion in his last yearLifestyle
-
Tiffany Haddish cancels Atlanta show over anti-abortion legislationLifestyle
-
Sharks without Mtawarira, Du Preez for Super Rugby playoffSport
-
Proteas' Ngidi set to return for NZ clashSport
-
Shakib smashes century as Bangladesh sink West IndiesSport
-
Former Uefa chief Platini questioned in Qatar World Cup probe - judicial sourceSport
-
Banyana exit Women's World Cup after brave loss to GermanySport
-
DANIEL GALLAN: The ghosts of chokes past: What the 99 WC semi-final means todayOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Shakib smashes century as Bangladesh sink West IndiesSport
-
DANIEL GALLAN: The ghosts of chokes past: What the 99 WC semi-final means todayOpinion
-
Adaptability helped me thrive against Pakistan – ShankarSport
-
DANIEL GALLAN: Proteas all-rounders provide blueprint for Plan-BOpinion
-
India's Kohli fastest ever to reach 11,000 ODI runsSport
-
South Africa rediscover winning feeling with tune up triumphSport
Popular Topics
-
We don’t have to be American, we’re global - SA rappersLifestyle
-
Your life is actually in danger: What it’s like being a Belhar firefighterLocal
-
Egypt's Mohamed Mursi dies after collapsing in courtWorld
-
Zindzi Mandela courts controversy with tweetsPolitics
-
Ramaphosa vs Malema: who did the vosho best?Local
-
Sneak peek: A magic ice festivalLifestyle
-
Marriage fraud victim gets her identity backLocal
-
'I’m here to face the consequences of my actions' - Adam CatzavelosLocal
-
Hong Kong extradition protests bring city to a standstillWorld
-
CARTOON: Save our SchoolsLocal
-
CARTOON: Weather for DucksSport
-
CARTOON: Who Made Ace the Minister of finANCe?Business
-
CARTOON: Having The Proteas Over for BreakfastSport
-
CARTOON: #Uyajola99 - The Political EpisodePolitics
-
CARTOON: Breaking Dawn?Politics
-
CARTOON: Cyril's Clean SweepPolitics
-
CARTOON: Justice Delayed...Politics
-
CARTOON: Time to clean up the CabinetPolitics
- Tue
- 19°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 5°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 3°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 3°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 4°C
- Sun
- 14°C
- 0°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 14°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 14°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 15°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 3°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 5°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 4°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 3°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 2°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- -1°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 2°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 2°C
- Sun
- 13°C
- 0°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 13°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 13°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 12°C
- 3°C
- Sun
- 14°C
- 1°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 12°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 14°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 3°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 5°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 5°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 3°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 3°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 1°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 2°C
- Sat
- 11°C
- 1°C
- Sun
- 10°C
- -2°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 5°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 3°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 11°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 11°C
- 5°C
Westbury cop suspected to be involved in gang activity to appear in court
He was apprehended after a warrant of arrest was issued against him following a 2016 case of murder in the area.
JOHANNESBURG - A police officer believed to be involved in Westbury gang activities was arrested on Monday for murder and attempted murder.
He was apprehended after a warrant of arrest was issued against him following a 2016 case of murder in the area.
The police said they were still investigating his involvement in the gang-related activities in the Westbury.
He is due to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
The police's Kay Makhubele said: “A 47-year-old police officer was arrested yesterday after the warrant of arrest was applied due to a case of attempted murder which was issued in 2016. So far, it is a case of gang-related but we are investigating as to how he is involved.”
Popular in Local
-
Pay back the money: Gupta-linked Trillian ordered to pay Eskom R600mone hour ago
-
ANC alliance partners to meet over Magashule 'coup'6 hours ago
-
Mandela Foundation rejects reports on Zindzi Mandela meeting over Twitter rant2 hours ago
-
V&A Waterfront takes on Phumzile Van Damme's racism complaint50 minutes ago
-
EFF to take Manuel matter to SCA4 hours ago
-
EFF loses appeal application in Trevor Manuel defamation case5 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.