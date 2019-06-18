Westbury cop suspected to be involved in gang activity to appear in court

He was apprehended after a warrant of arrest was issued against him following a 2016 case of murder in the area.

JOHANNESBURG - A police officer believed to be involved in Westbury gang activities was arrested on Monday for murder and attempted murder.

The police said they were still investigating his involvement in the gang-related activities in the Westbury.

He is due to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The police's Kay Makhubele said: “A 47-year-old police officer was arrested yesterday after the warrant of arrest was applied due to a case of attempted murder which was issued in 2016. So far, it is a case of gang-related but we are investigating as to how he is involved.”