WC SAPS probe botched anti-gang unit operation

-
WC SAPS probe botched anti-gang unit operationLocal
-
Equal Education repeats call for Motshekga performance contractLocal
-
DA backs calls for Zindzi Mandela to be recalled as ambassador to DenmarkPolitics
-
EFF on Manuel ruling: 'Court erred in application of the law'Politics
-
Mkhwebane: I will not apologise to Pillay, Loggerenberg for rogue unit commentsLocal
-
Motorists who ignore traffic regulations must be punished severely - MbalulaLocal
-
WC SAPS probe botched anti-gang unit operationLocal
-
Equal Education repeats call for Motshekga performance contractLocal
-
DA backs calls for Zindzi Mandela to be recalled as ambassador to DenmarkPolitics
-
EFF on Manuel ruling: 'Court erred in application of the law'Politics
-
Mkhwebane: I will not apologise to Pillay, Loggerenberg for rogue unit commentsLocal
-
Motorists who ignore traffic regulations must be punished severely - MbalulaLocal
Popular Topics
-
EFF on Manuel ruling: 'Court erred in application of the law'Politics
-
DA pushes ahead with plans for provincial police force to tackle crimePolitics
-
Maimane: DA has no formal coalition agreement with EFFPolitics
-
WATCH LIVE: Dudu Myeni ignored SAA's procurement processes - former CFOLocal
-
For the record, we didn't ask to meet Zindzi Mandela - Nelson Mandela FoundationPolitics
-
EFF to take Manuel matter to SCAPolitics
-
DANIEL GALLAN: The ghosts of chokes past: What the 99 WC semi-final means todayOpinion
-
BUSANI NGCAWENI: To be young, willing but blackOpinion
-
DANIEL GALLAN: Proteas all-rounders provide blueprint for Plan-BOpinion
-
ADRIAN EPHRAIM: Do Bafana Bafana & the Proteas prove we're a bunch of losers?Opinion
-
JEAN-JACQUES CORNISH: SA has lost the moral high ground as a mediatorOpinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Banyana Banyana don't get the support they deserveOpinion
Popular Topics
-
WATCH LIVE: Dudu Myeni ignored SAA's procurement processes - former CFOLocal
-
Rand little changed in calm before Fed meetingBusiness
-
Talks drag on amid MyCiTi N2 express service disputeLocal
-
Old Mutual fires suspended CEO MoyoBusiness
-
EFF loses appeal application in Trevor Manuel defamation caseBusiness
-
CWU: SABC board not doing enough to avert job lossesBusiness
Fans want Fresh back
-
The biggest winners of the 2019 MTV Movie & TV AwardsLifestyle
-
'One of the greatest': Twitter wishes Thabo Mbeki a happy 77th birthdayLocal
-
We don’t have to be American, we’re global - SA rappersLifestyle
-
Liam Gallagher wants to be prime ministerLifestyle
-
Taylor Swift releases song and petition calling for LGBTQ equalityLifestyle
-
Empowerment rules at MTV awards, with win for Justice Ruth Bader GinsburgLifestyle
-
Anderson Cooper remembers mom Gloria Vanderbilt as visitor from 'distant star'Lifestyle
-
Gina Rodriguez had suicidal thoughts as teenagerLifestyle
-
Lagerfeld's Chanel made $11 billion in his last yearLifestyle
-
Semenya accuses IAAF of using her as a 'human guinea pig'Sport
-
Sharks without Mtawarira, Du Preez for Super Rugby playoffSport
-
Proteas' Ngidi set to return for NZ clashSport
-
Shakib smashes century as Bangladesh sink West IndiesSport
-
Former Uefa chief Platini questioned in Qatar World Cup probe - judicial sourceSport
-
Banyana exit Women's World Cup after brave loss to GermanySport
Popular Topics
-
Shakib smashes century as Bangladesh sink West IndiesSport
-
DANIEL GALLAN: The ghosts of chokes past: What the 99 WC semi-final means todayOpinion
-
Adaptability helped me thrive against Pakistan – ShankarSport
-
DANIEL GALLAN: Proteas all-rounders provide blueprint for Plan-BOpinion
-
India's Kohli fastest ever to reach 11,000 ODI runsSport
-
South Africa rediscover winning feeling with tune up triumphSport
Popular Topics
Fans want Fresh back
-
DA’s Phumzile Van Damme punches alleged racist at V&A WaterfrontLocal
-
The biggest winners of the 2019 MTV Movie & TV AwardsLifestyle
-
We don’t have to be American, we’re global - SA rappersLifestyle
-
Your life is actually in danger: What it’s like being a Belhar firefighterLocal
-
Egypt's Mohamed Mursi dies after collapsing in courtWorld
-
Zindzi Mandela courts controversy with tweetsPolitics
-
Ramaphosa vs Malema: who did the vosho best?Local
-
Sneak peek: A magic ice festivalLifestyle
-
Marriage fraud victim gets her identity backLocal
-
CARTOON: Save our SchoolsLocal
-
CARTOON: Weather for DucksSport
-
CARTOON: Who Made Ace the Minister of finANCe?Business
-
CARTOON: Having The Proteas Over for BreakfastSport
-
CARTOON: #Uyajola99 - The Political EpisodePolitics
-
CARTOON: Breaking Dawn?Politics
-
CARTOON: Cyril's Clean SweepPolitics
-
CARTOON: Justice Delayed...Politics
-
CARTOON: Time to clean up the CabinetPolitics
- Tue
- 19°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 5°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 3°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 3°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 4°C
- Sun
- 14°C
- 0°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 14°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 14°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 15°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 3°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 5°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 4°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 3°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 2°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- -1°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 2°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 2°C
- Sun
- 13°C
- 0°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 13°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 13°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 12°C
- 3°C
- Sun
- 14°C
- 1°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 12°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 14°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 3°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 5°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 5°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 3°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 3°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 1°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 2°C
- Sat
- 11°C
- 1°C
- Sun
- 10°C
- -2°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 5°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 3°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 11°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 11°C
- 5°C
WC SAPS probe botched anti-gang unit operation
The officers attached to the anti-gang unit were shot and wounded in a failed operation in Samora Machel last week.
CAPE TOWN - Police in the Western Cape are investigating a botched operation in which six officers were hurt.
The officers attached to the anti-gang unit were shot and wounded in a failed operation in Samora Machel last week.
In an explosive letter to police bosses, unit head Andre Lincoln claimed he was not aware of the operation.
Lincoln told provincial police commissioner Khombinkosi Jula he wanted three officials removed from the group.
In a letter to Jula, he said the three high-ranking members, who sanctioned the failed operation, were not even present when the raid was executed.
Lincoln said he knew nothing of the raid and added it was approved without adequate planning.
The operation was under investigation.
Timeline
-
Police still searching for gunmen linked to Anti-Gang Unit attackone day ago
-
Policing in informal settlements in the spotlight again after attack on officers5 days ago
-
Cape anti-gang unit undeterred by attack, crime-fighting efforts continue5 days ago
-
200 officers, specialised units deployed after attack on CT anti-gang unit6 days ago
Popular in Local
-
ANC alliance partners to meet over Magashule 'coup'9 hours ago
-
Brace yourselves, Joburgers, you could be without water2 hours ago
-
V&A Waterfront takes on Phumzile Van Damme's racism complaint3 hours ago
-
DA’s Phumzile Van Damme punches alleged racist at V&A Waterfrontone hour ago
-
Ramaphosa to announce plan for Eskom after meeting with board, ministersone hour ago
-
For the record, we didn't ask to meet Zindzi Mandela - Nelson Mandela Foundation4 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.