WC SAPS probe botched anti-gang unit operation

CAPE TOWN - Police in the Western Cape are investigating a botched operation in which six officers were hurt.

The officers attached to the anti-gang unit were shot and wounded in a failed operation in Samora Machel last week.

In an explosive letter to police bosses, unit head Andre Lincoln claimed he was not aware of the operation.

Lincoln told provincial police commissioner Khombinkosi Jula he wanted three officials removed from the group.

In a letter to Jula, he said the three high-ranking members, who sanctioned the failed operation, were not even present when the raid was executed.

Lincoln said he knew nothing of the raid and added it was approved without adequate planning.

The operation was under investigation.