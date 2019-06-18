WC SAPS probe botched anti-gang unit operation

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 0°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • -1°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 0°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 11°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 10°C
  • -2°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 11°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 11°C
  • 5°C
Go

WC SAPS probe botched anti-gang unit operation

The officers attached to the anti-gang unit were shot and wounded in a failed operation in Samora Machel last week.

FILE: Members of the SA Police Service’s Anti-Gang Unit are seen in Hanover Park, Cape Town, during the launch of the specialised unit on 2 November 2018. Picture: @SAgovnews/Twitter
FILE: Members of the SA Police Service’s Anti-Gang Unit are seen in Hanover Park, Cape Town, during the launch of the specialised unit on 2 November 2018. Picture: @SAgovnews/Twitter
34 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Police in the Western Cape are investigating a botched operation in which six officers were hurt.

The officers attached to the anti-gang unit were shot and wounded in a failed operation in Samora Machel last week.

In an explosive letter to police bosses, unit head Andre Lincoln claimed he was not aware of the operation.

Lincoln told provincial police commissioner Khombinkosi Jula he wanted three officials removed from the group.

In a letter to Jula, he said the three high-ranking members, who sanctioned the failed operation, were not even present when the raid was executed.

Lincoln said he knew nothing of the raid and added it was approved without adequate planning.

The operation was under investigation.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA