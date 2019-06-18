Very little being done to rectify apartheid spatial injustices - Ndifuna Ukwazi

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 0°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • -1°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 0°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 11°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 10°C
  • -2°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 11°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 11°C
  • 5°C
Go

Very little being done to rectify apartheid spatial injustices - Ndifuna Ukwazi

Over the past 11 months, the City of Cape Town has approved building plans to the value of R20.4 billion.

FILE: Ndifuna Ukwazi has applied to the Western Cape High Court to rule that the City of Cape Town has a constitutional obligation to assist Bromwell Street residents. Picture: Monique Mortlock/EWN.
FILE: Ndifuna Ukwazi has applied to the Western Cape High Court to rule that the City of Cape Town has a constitutional obligation to assist Bromwell Street residents. Picture: Monique Mortlock/EWN.
7 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Activist group Ndifuna Ukwazi maintains Cape Town's building sector does little to rectify apartheid spatial injustices.

Over the past 11 months, the City of Cape Town had approved building plans to the value of R20,4 billion.

But Ndifuna Ukwazi believes this doesn't mean the municipality has progressed in helping the poor with affordable housing.

The City of Cape Town has finalised over 8,000 land use applications from since last July. The majority of these were private developments.

Mayco member for spatial planning Marian Nieuwoudt said finding a balance between developers who complain bureaucracy impedes their work and communities protesting rampant development isn't easy.

"We need to be able to strike a balance between the need of the current residents and also the growth of the future residents. It's a tricky situation."

Ndifuna Ukwazi said although the quick processing of land use applications was important, it believed it was not benefitting everyone especially the poor.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA