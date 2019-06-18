Very little being done to rectify apartheid spatial injustices - Ndifuna Ukwazi
Over the past 11 months, the City of Cape Town has approved building plans to the value of R20.4 billion.
CAPE TOWN - Activist group Ndifuna Ukwazi maintains Cape Town's building sector does little to rectify apartheid spatial injustices.
Over the past 11 months, the City of Cape Town had approved building plans to the value of R20,4 billion.
But Ndifuna Ukwazi believes this doesn't mean the municipality has progressed in helping the poor with affordable housing.
The City of Cape Town has finalised over 8,000 land use applications from since last July. The majority of these were private developments.
Mayco member for spatial planning Marian Nieuwoudt said finding a balance between developers who complain bureaucracy impedes their work and communities protesting rampant development isn't easy.
"We need to be able to strike a balance between the need of the current residents and also the growth of the future residents. It's a tricky situation."
Ndifuna Ukwazi said although the quick processing of land use applications was important, it believed it was not benefitting everyone especially the poor.
Timeline
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.