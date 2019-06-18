Very little being done to rectify apartheid spatial injustices - Ndifuna Ukwazi

Over the past 11 months, the City of Cape Town has approved building plans to the value of R20.4 billion.

CAPE TOWN - Activist group Ndifuna Ukwazi maintains Cape Town's building sector does little to rectify apartheid spatial injustices.

But Ndifuna Ukwazi believes this doesn't mean the municipality has progressed in helping the poor with affordable housing.

The City of Cape Town has finalised over 8,000 land use applications from since last July. The majority of these were private developments.

Mayco member for spatial planning Marian Nieuwoudt said finding a balance between developers who complain bureaucracy impedes their work and communities protesting rampant development isn't easy.

"We need to be able to strike a balance between the need of the current residents and also the growth of the future residents. It's a tricky situation."

Ndifuna Ukwazi said although the quick processing of land use applications was important, it believed it was not benefitting everyone especially the poor.