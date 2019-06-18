View all in Latest
UK leadership race down to five as Boris Johnson cements lead

Johnson picked up 126 of the 313 votes from Conservative party members of the lower House of Commons while former Brexit minister Domic Raab was knocked out.

FILE: Boris Johnson waves as he leaves 10 Downing Street in central London after British Prime Minister Theresa May took office. Picture: AFP.
FILE: Boris Johnson waves as he leaves 10 Downing Street in central London after British Prime Minister Theresa May took office. Picture: AFP.
51 minutes ago

LONDON - The UK leadership race narrowed to five candidates from six on Tuesday in a second-round ballot that saw former foreign minister Boris Johnson cement his runaway lead.

Johnson picked up 126 of the 313 votes from Conservative party members of the lower House of Commons while former Brexit minister Domic Raab was knocked out.

Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt picked up 46 votes, environment minister Michael Gove 41, international development minister Rory Stewart 37, and interior minister Sajid Javid exactly 33

Popular in World

