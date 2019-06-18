UK leadership race down to five as Boris Johnson cements lead

-
UK leadership race down to five as Boris Johnson cements leadWorld
-
Case against trio accused of murdering Sindiso Magaqa postponed to JulyPolitics
-
Rand rallies as Ramaphosa set to give more support for EskomBusiness
-
Trump pulls Shanahan from consideration for US defence secretaryWorld
-
JMPD on high alert after Alex shutdown threatsLocal
-
Mosques aren’t causing noise nuisance in District Six. But is it disturbance?Local
-
Rand rallies as Ramaphosa set to give more support for EskomBusiness
-
JMPD on high alert after Alex shutdown threatsLocal
-
Mosques aren’t causing noise nuisance in District Six. But is it disturbance?Local
-
Makana Municipality restores water after 'sabotage' actLocal
-
How Cape firefighters saved baby Bronlyn-Lee's lifeLocal
-
WC SAPS probe botched anti-gang unit operationLocal
Popular Topics
-
DA backs calls for Zindzi Mandela to be recalled as ambassador to DenmarkPolitics
-
EFF on Manuel ruling: 'Court erred in application of the law'Politics
-
DA pushes ahead with plans for provincial police force to tackle crimePolitics
-
Maimane: DA has no formal coalition agreement with EFFPolitics
-
WATCH LIVE: Dudu Myeni ignored SAA's procurement processes - former CFOLocal
-
For the record, we didn't ask to meet Zindzi Mandela - Nelson Mandela FoundationPolitics
-
DANIEL GALLAN: The ghosts of chokes past: What the 99 WC semi-final means todayOpinion
-
BUSANI NGCAWENI: To be young, willing but blackOpinion
-
DANIEL GALLAN: Proteas all-rounders provide blueprint for Plan-BOpinion
-
ADRIAN EPHRAIM: Do Bafana Bafana & the Proteas prove we're a bunch of losers?Opinion
-
JEAN-JACQUES CORNISH: SA has lost the moral high ground as a mediatorOpinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Banyana Banyana don't get the support they deserveOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Rand rallies as Ramaphosa set to give more support for EskomBusiness
-
Ramaphosa to announce plan for Eskom after meeting with board, ministersBusiness
-
WATCH LIVE: Dudu Myeni ignored SAA's procurement processes - former CFOLocal
-
Rand little changed in calm before Fed meetingBusiness
-
Talks drag on amid MyCiTi N2 express service disputeLocal
-
Old Mutual fires suspended CEO MoyoBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Weinstein in search of a lawyer as trial approachesLifestyle
-
Fans want Fresh backLocal
-
The biggest winners of the 2019 MTV Movie & TV AwardsLifestyle
-
'One of the greatest': Twitter wishes Thabo Mbeki a happy 77th birthdayLocal
-
We don’t have to be American, we’re global - SA rappersLifestyle
-
Liam Gallagher wants to be prime ministerLifestyle
-
Taylor Swift releases song and petition calling for LGBTQ equalityLifestyle
-
Empowerment rules at MTV awards, with win for Justice Ruth Bader GinsburgLifestyle
-
Anderson Cooper remembers mom Gloria Vanderbilt as visitor from 'distant star'Lifestyle
-
Kiwis hold World Cup advantage, but South Africa has the edge in ODIsSport
-
Semenya accuses IAAF of using her as a 'human guinea pig'Sport
-
Sharks without Mtawarira, Du Preez for Super Rugby playoffSport
-
Proteas' Ngidi set to return for NZ clashSport
-
Shakib smashes century as Bangladesh sink West IndiesSport
-
Former Uefa chief Platini questioned in Qatar World Cup probe - judicial sourceSport
Popular Topics
-
Shakib smashes century as Bangladesh sink West IndiesSport
-
DANIEL GALLAN: The ghosts of chokes past: What the 99 WC semi-final means todayOpinion
-
Adaptability helped me thrive against Pakistan – ShankarSport
-
DANIEL GALLAN: Proteas all-rounders provide blueprint for Plan-BOpinion
-
India's Kohli fastest ever to reach 11,000 ODI runsSport
-
South Africa rediscover winning feeling with tune up triumphSport
Popular Topics
-
Fans want Fresh backLocal
-
DA’s Phumzile Van Damme punches alleged racist at V&A WaterfrontLocal
-
The biggest winners of the 2019 MTV Movie & TV AwardsLifestyle
-
We don’t have to be American, we’re global - SA rappersLifestyle
-
Your life is actually in danger: What it’s like being a Belhar firefighterLocal
-
Egypt's Mohamed Mursi dies after collapsing in courtWorld
-
Zindzi Mandela courts controversy with tweetsPolitics
-
Ramaphosa vs Malema: who did the vosho best?Local
-
Sneak peek: A magic ice festivalLifestyle
-
CARTOON: Save our SchoolsLocal
-
CARTOON: Weather for DucksSport
-
CARTOON: Who Made Ace the Minister of finANCe?Business
-
CARTOON: Having The Proteas Over for BreakfastSport
-
CARTOON: #Uyajola99 - The Political EpisodePolitics
-
CARTOON: Breaking Dawn?Politics
-
CARTOON: Cyril's Clean SweepPolitics
-
CARTOON: Justice Delayed...Politics
-
CARTOON: Time to clean up the CabinetPolitics
- Tue
- 19°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 5°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 3°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 3°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 4°C
- Sun
- 14°C
- 0°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 14°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 14°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 15°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 3°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 5°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 4°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 3°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 2°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- -1°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 2°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 2°C
- Sun
- 13°C
- 0°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 13°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 13°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 12°C
- 3°C
- Sun
- 14°C
- 1°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 12°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 14°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 3°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 5°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 5°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 3°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 3°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 1°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 2°C
- Sat
- 11°C
- 1°C
- Sun
- 10°C
- -2°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 5°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 3°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 11°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 11°C
- 5°C
UK leadership race down to five as Boris Johnson cements lead
Johnson picked up 126 of the 313 votes from Conservative party members of the lower House of Commons while former Brexit minister Domic Raab was knocked out.
LONDON - The UK leadership race narrowed to five candidates from six on Tuesday in a second-round ballot that saw former foreign minister Boris Johnson cement his runaway lead.
Johnson picked up 126 of the 313 votes from Conservative party members of the lower House of Commons while former Brexit minister Domic Raab was knocked out.
Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt picked up 46 votes, environment minister Michael Gove 41, international development minister Rory Stewart 37, and interior minister Sajid Javid exactly 33
Popular in World
-
Deadly heatwave hits India2 hours ago
-
Merkel says recovered from shaking bout after drinking water30 minutes ago
-
Israel PM's wife convicted of misusing public funds2 days ago
-
Trump pulls Shanahan from consideration for US defence secretaryone hour ago
-
Huawei says US ban hurting more than expected, to wipe $30 billion off revenueone day ago
-
Egypt's Mohamed Mursi dies after collapsing in courtone day ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.