Trio accused of Sindiso Magaqa’s murder back in court
The trio was denied bail last month after they failed to convince the court that they were not flight risks.
JOHANNESBURG – Three men accused of killing former African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa were expected back in the uMzimkhulu Magistrates Court in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday.
Magaqa was shot and killed in uMzimkhulu in 2017.
Sibonelo Myeza, Mbulelo Mpofana and Mlungisi Ncalane also faced two counts of attempted murder of two councillors, Nontsikelelo Mafu and Jabulile Msiya, who were also injured on the day Magaqa was attacked.
During their bail application, they had told the court that they have got nothing to do with the murder and they were innocent.
The three accused at some point in the case appeared along with then Harry Gwala District mayor Mluleki Ndobe and uMzimkhulu municipal manager Zweliphansi Skhosana whose charges were provisionally withdrawn due to insufficient evidence.
The court was expected to decide whether the murder trial would be transferred to a high court or a regional court.
At the time of his death, Magaqa was an ANC councillor in the uMzimkhulu Municipality and was shot in what appeared to be a hit.
