Team deployed to investigate SANDF, Mozambique police shooting

-
London mayor Khan labels Trump ‘poster boy for racists’World
-
Motlanthe urges young people to pursue studies in digital technologyLocal
-
IFP hope Ramaphosa will announce 'quick fixes' to SA's problemsPolitics
-
Mitchells Plain CPF appeals for community’s assistance after teen shot deadLocal
-
CARTOON: Here Come Some EconomistsBusiness
-
Mexican cartel leader sentenced to 55 years for kidnappingWorld
-
Motlanthe urges young people to pursue studies in digital technologyLocal
-
IFP hope Ramaphosa will announce 'quick fixes' to SA's problemsPolitics
-
Mitchells Plain CPF appeals for community’s assistance after teen shot deadLocal
-
CARTOON: Here Come Some EconomistsBusiness
-
City of Cape Town to invest R10mil in developing informal tradingLocal
-
Sitole welcomes convictions of 9 cop killersLocal
Popular Topics
-
CARTOON: Here Come Some EconomistsBusiness
-
Egypt's Mohamed Mursi dies after collapsing in courtWorld
-
Zikalala promises action over Mkhwebane's report on Mandela memorial tenderPolitics
-
Nehawu consulting lawyers on reviewing Mkhwebane's Mgidlana reportPolitics
-
Nelson Mandela Foundation to meet Zindzi Mandela over tweetsPolitics
-
Zikalala in bid to get rid of incompetent public servantsPolitics
-
BUSANI NGCAWENI: To be young, willing but blackOpinion
-
DANIEL GALLAN: Proteas all-rounders provide blueprint for Plan-BOpinion
-
ADRIAN EPHRAIM: Do Bafana Bafana & the Proteas prove we're a bunch of losers?Opinion
-
JEAN-JACQUES CORNISH: SA has lost the moral high ground as a mediatorOpinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Banyana Banyana don't get the support they deserveOpinion
-
DANIEL GALLAN: Why cricket suffers when stuck behind a paywallOpinion
Popular Topics
-
CARTOON: Here Come Some EconomistsBusiness
-
Prisons under siege as Zimbabwe's economic woes persistAfrica
-
KPMG to pay $50 million for using stolen data, exam fraud: SECBusiness
-
Huawei says US ban hurting more than expected, to wipe $30 billion off revenueBusiness
-
Petrol price drop of 90c per litre expected in July - AABusiness
-
Stimpel details how SAA under Myeni victimised ethical staffLocal
Popular Topics
-
Lagerfeld's Chanel made $11 billion in his last yearLifestyle
-
Tiffany Haddish cancels Atlanta show over anti-abortion legislationLifestyle
-
GALLERY: Soweto Spin Fest: Drifting for youthLifestyle
-
Khloe Kardashian congratulates Lamar Odom on memoir successLifestyle
-
Tessa Thompson hopes Men in Black: International paves the way for equalityLifestyle
-
'Run, OJ, Run': 25 years since the world's most famous police chaseWorld
-
Lotto results: Saturday, 15 June 2019Local
-
Chris Brown 'set to become a father for the second time'Lifestyle
-
OJ Simpson makes Twitter debut, says he wants to get evenLifestyle
-
DANIEL GALLAN: The ghosts of chokes past: What the 99 WC semi-final means todayOpinion
-
Road trip hits a snag for soccer super fan Botha Msila & travelling partnerSport
-
Adaptability helped me thrive against Pakistan – ShankarSport
-
DANIEL GALLAN: Proteas all-rounders provide blueprint for Plan-BOpinion
-
'Life-changing' surgery gives Murray cause for optimismSport
-
India's Kohli fastest ever to reach 11,000 ODI runsSport
Popular Topics
-
Adaptability helped me thrive against Pakistan – ShankarSport
-
DANIEL GALLAN: Proteas all-rounders provide blueprint for Plan-BOpinion
-
India's Kohli fastest ever to reach 11,000 ODI runsSport
-
South Africa rediscover winning feeling with tune up triumphSport
-
Proteas get golden opportunity for a first World Cup victorySport
-
South Africa keep Afghanistan in check in Cricket World CupSport
Popular Topics
-
Nelson Mandela Foundation to meet Zindzi Mandela over tweetsPolitics
-
Ramaphosa vs Malema: who did the vosho best?Local
-
Sneak peek: A magic ice festivalLifestyle
-
Marriage fraud victim gets her identity backLocal
-
'I’m here to face the consequences of my actions' - Adam CatzavelosLocal
-
Hong Kong extradition protests bring city to a standstillWorld
-
Cruelty-free circus swaps real animals for hologramsLifestyle
-
Watch him jump! On the couch with U-18 high jump world champ Breyton PooleLocal
-
'I am mad' - Mothers of children who died from rat poison want arrestsLocal
CARTOON: Here Come Some Economists
-
CARTOON: Save our SchoolsLocal
-
CARTOON: Weather for DucksSport
-
CARTOON: Who Made Ace the Minister of finANCe?Business
-
CARTOON: Having The Proteas Over for BreakfastSport
-
CARTOON: #Uyajola99 - The Political EpisodePolitics
-
CARTOON: Breaking Dawn?Politics
-
CARTOON: Cyril's Clean SweepPolitics
-
CARTOON: Justice Delayed...Politics
-
CARTOON: Time to clean up the CabinetPolitics
- Tue
- 19°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 5°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 3°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 3°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 4°C
- Sun
- 14°C
- 0°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 14°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 14°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 15°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 3°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 5°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 4°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 3°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 2°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- -1°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 2°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 2°C
- Sun
- 13°C
- 0°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 13°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 13°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 12°C
- 3°C
- Sun
- 14°C
- 1°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 12°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 14°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 3°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 5°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 5°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 3°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 3°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 1°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 2°C
- Sat
- 11°C
- 1°C
- Sun
- 10°C
- -2°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 5°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 3°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 11°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 11°C
- 5°C
Team deployed to investigate SANDF, Mozambique police shooting
SANDF spokesperson brigadier general Mafi Mgobozi says members of the South African military were on a routine patrol as part of borderline protection when the shooting happened.
JOHANNESBURG – The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has sent out a team to investigate a shooting between South African soldiers and Mozambican border police.
The violence was said to have erupted in Ndumo on Sunday but there's no confirmation at this stage of any casualties.
SANDF spokesperson Brigadier-General Mafi Mgobozi said members of the South African military were on a routine patrol as part of borderline protection when the shooting happened.
“We’re still investigating the circumstances that led to that shooting incident. Once we have the details about what happened, we’ll be able to come back and tell the people what really happened.
“At the present moment, we’ve sent a team to that place to gather more information.”
Popular in Local
-
SANDF soldiers involved in shootout at Mozambique border14 hours ago
-
CARTOON: Here Come Some Economistsone hour ago
-
Nelson Mandela Foundation to meet Zindzi Mandela over tweets16 hours ago
-
IFP hope Ramaphosa will announce 'quick fixes' to SA's problems59 minutes ago
-
Zikalala promises action over Mkhwebane's report on Mandela memorial tender12 hours ago
-
24 killed in minibus crash on R81 in Ga-Maphalle23 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.