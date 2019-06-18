Team deployed to investigate SANDF, Mozambique police shooting

SANDF spokesperson brigadier general Mafi Mgobozi says members of the South African military were on a routine patrol as part of borderline protection when the shooting happened.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has sent out a team to investigate a shooting between South African soldiers and Mozambican border police.

The violence was said to have erupted in Ndumo on Sunday but there's no confirmation at this stage of any casualties.

SANDF spokesperson Brigadier-General Mafi Mgobozi said members of the South African military were on a routine patrol as part of borderline protection when the shooting happened.

“We’re still investigating the circumstances that led to that shooting incident. Once we have the details about what happened, we’ll be able to come back and tell the people what really happened.

“At the present moment, we’ve sent a team to that place to gather more information.”